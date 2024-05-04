Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at Congress candidate from Rae Bareli Rahul Gandhi on Saturday after the latter took ‘Drama’ jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent underwater prayer in Dwarka.

Addressing an election rally in Pune on May 3, the Congress leader said, "Kabhi Pakistan ki baat karega kabhi samundar ke neeche jaake drama karega...mazaak bana rakha hai rajneeti ka. (Sometimes he speaks on Pakistan, sometimes he goes under water to do drama...he has mocked politics)."

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla said that ‘anti-Hindu’ face of the Congress has been exposed.

“On one hand, the PM, a Krishna devotee, goes to Dwarka and offers prayers under the sea. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi mocks it and calls it a drama... Recently, Kharge ji was creating a rift between Ram and Shiva devotees... Statements like 'Sanatan is a disease', all of this is coming from Congress and its allies. After opposing PM Modi, the Congress is now opposing Lord Krishna…”

Taking swipe at Congress allies, he said, “Those who call themselves 'Yaduvanshi' like Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, why are they silent?... They (Congress) have not just come out with a Muslim League manifesto, but their manifestation is also like the Muslim League. The anti-Hindu hatred in their manifestation is now obvious...”

PM Modi Offers Underwate Prayer At Dwarka

In February this year, the Prime Minister visited Gujarat where he offered underwater prayers in the submerged city of Dwarka, and called it a "divine experience".

"To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all," he wrote on X after his visit.

Dwarka Darshan under the waters...where the spiritual and the historical converge, where every moment was a divine melody echoing Bhagwan Shri Krishna's eternal presence. pic.twitter.com/2HPGgsWYsS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

A few days ago PM Modi himself took ‘Shehzada’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi for mocking his underwater prayer at Dwarka, saying that the Congress' ‘Shehzada’ mocked his Dwarka visit for "vote bank politics".

Addressing an election rally in Amroha, PM Modi said, “Archaeologists have found Dwarka in the sea. I went underwater and performed a puja at Dwarka…but the Congress’s Shehzada says there is nothing worth praying for in the ocean. These people have dismissed our culture, our beliefs that are thousands of years old, only for their vote bank.”