Arambagh Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting Begins At 8 AM
In the Arambagh constituency, Hemanta Bag is contesting the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Election as the BJP candidate, while the TMC has fielded Mita Bag. Meanwhile, in Hooghly, the CPI(M) has nominated Bithika Pandit to represent the party.
- Election News
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West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting is underway in Arambagh, Hooghly district, which has emerged as a key constituency to watch. Traditionally recognized for its political importance and steady backing of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), the seat is now witnessing a strong challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With the BJP working to expand its presence in southern West Bengal, Arambagh has become the stage for an intense campaign by both parties.
Live Blog
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Arambagh contest reflects the wider political struggle unfolding across West Bengal. With strong voter turnout and stringent security measures enforced under the Election Commission of India’s supervision, the constituency has remained under close observation. Follow LIVE updates for constituency-wise leads and the latest developments from Arambagh and across the state.
Arambagh Results LIVE: Meet The Key Candidates In Arambagh
Arambagh Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: In Arambagh, Hemanta Bag is contesting the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 on a BJP ticket, while the TMC has nominated Mita Bag as its candidate. Over in Hooghly, the CPI(M) is represented by Bithika Pandit.