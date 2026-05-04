Arambagh Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting Begins At 8 AM

Arambagh Election Results 2026 Live | Image: Republic

West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting is underway in Arambagh, Hooghly district, which has emerged as a key constituency to watch. Traditionally recognized for its political importance and steady backing of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), the seat is now witnessing a strong challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With the BJP working to expand its presence in southern West Bengal, Arambagh has become the stage for an intense campaign by both parties.