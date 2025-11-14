Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:28 IST
Araria, Forbesganj, Narpatganj, Sikti, Raniganj (SC), Jokihat Election Result LIVE: Shagufta Azim In The Lead in Araria, JSP's Farhat Ara Begum Trails
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: To follow all the live counting updates from the Araria district and the final winner list, stay tuned to this space.
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across six assembly seats in Araria district is set to begin at 8 am. The Araria parliamentary constituency includes six assembly constituencies, namely, Araria, Narpatganj, Raniganj (SC), Forbesganj, Jokihat, and Sikti. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all six constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
Live Blog
14 November 2025 at 10:19 IST
Manzar Alam from JD(U) is leading
The ECI data shows Manzar Alam from JD(U) is leading with 4,594 votes.
14 November 2025 at 10:18 IST
Sikti constituency is being led by Hari Narayan Pramanik
VIP's Pramanik is leading the Sikti seat with a whopping 5,285 votes.
14 November 2025 at 10:17 IST
Avinash Manglam is leading the Raniganj seat
RJD's Avinash Manglam is leading the constituency, per the official data.
14 November 2025 at 10:16 IST
Shagufta Azim is still in the lead
Azim is leading the poll results with 700 votes, according to the official data.
14 November 2025 at 10:15 IST
Manoj Bishwas is leading the Forbesganj constituency
According to the ECI data, Manoj Bishwas is leading with 7,730 votes counted till 10:15 am.
14 November 2025 at 09:13 IST
JD(U)'s Shagufta Azim is leading
Shagufta Azim is leading the Araria constituency, per the official data.
14 November 2025 at 08:54 IST
Watch Bihar Election Results LIVE
14 November 2025 at 08:52 IST
Devanti Yadav from BJP is leading
The ECI website shows that Devanti Yadav is currently leading the Narpatganj constituency.
14 November 2025 at 08:52 IST
Jokihat constituency is currently being led by Shahnawaz from RJD.
RJD's Shahnawaz is currently leading the Jokihat constituency, according to the official data.
14 November 2025 at 08:50 IST
Abidur Rahman from Congress is leading currently.
INC's Abidur Rahman is currently leading the Araria constituency, per the official data.
14 November 2025 at 08:39 IST
Vijay Kumar Mandal holds
Vijay Kumar Mandal is leading the Sikti constituency, per the latest trends from the ECI website.
14 November 2025 at 08:35 IST
Vote counting is underway
Started at around 8 am, the counting of the votes for the Araria district is going on.
13 November 2025 at 18:32 IST
LIVE Bihar Election Results 2025
The counting of the votes for the Araria parliamentary constituency will begin at 8 am. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the Election Commission.
