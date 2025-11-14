Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Rahul Gandhi | Bihar Elections | Elections 2025
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Araria, Forbesganj, Narpatganj, Sikti, Raniganj (SC), Jokihat Election Result LIVE: Shagufta Azim In The Lead in Araria, JSP's Farhat Ara Begum Trails
LIVE BLOG

Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:28 IST

Araria, Forbesganj, Narpatganj, Sikti, Raniganj (SC), Jokihat Election Result LIVE: Shagufta Azim In The Lead in Araria, JSP's Farhat Ara Begum Trails

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: To follow all the live counting updates from the Araria district and the final winner list, stay tuned to this space.

info desk
Follow : Google News Icon  
bihar election 2025
Bihar Election Result 2025 will decide who will reign the Araria district. | Image: Republic

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across six assembly seats in Araria district is set to begin at 8 am. The Araria parliamentary constituency includes six assembly constituencies, namely, Araria, Narpatganj, Raniganj (SC), Forbesganj, Jokihat, and Sikti. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all six constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025. 

Live Blog

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across six assembly seats in Araria district is set to begin at 8 am. The Araria parliamentary constituency includes six assembly constituencies, namely, Araria, Narpatganj, Raniganj (SC), Forbesganj, Jokihat, and Sikti. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all six constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025. 

14 November 2025 at 10:28 IST

BJP In The Lead in All-Party Share

14 November 2025 at 10:19 IST

Manzar Alam from JD(U) is leading

The ECI data shows Manzar Alam from JD(U) is leading with 4,594 votes.

Advertisement
14 November 2025 at 10:18 IST

Sikti constituency is being led by Hari Narayan Pramanik

VIP's Pramanik is leading the Sikti seat with a whopping 5,285 votes.

14 November 2025 at 10:17 IST

Avinash Manglam is leading the Raniganj seat

RJD's Avinash Manglam is leading the constituency, per the official data.

Advertisement
14 November 2025 at 10:16 IST

Shagufta Azim is still in the lead

Azim is leading the poll results with 700 votes, according to the official data.

14 November 2025 at 10:15 IST

Manoj Bishwas is leading the Forbesganj constituency

According to the ECI data, Manoj Bishwas is leading with 7,730 votes counted till 10:15 am.

14 November 2025 at 09:13 IST

JD(U)'s Shagufta Azim is leading

Shagufta Azim is leading the Araria constituency, per the official data.

14 November 2025 at 08:54 IST

Watch Bihar Election Results LIVE

14 November 2025 at 08:52 IST

Devanti Yadav from BJP is leading

The ECI website shows that Devanti Yadav is currently leading the Narpatganj constituency.

14 November 2025 at 08:52 IST

Jokihat constituency is currently being led by Shahnawaz from RJD.

RJD's Shahnawaz is currently leading the Jokihat constituency, according to the official data.

14 November 2025 at 08:50 IST

Abidur Rahman from Congress is leading currently.

INC's Abidur Rahman is currently leading the Araria constituency, per the official data.

14 November 2025 at 08:39 IST

Vijay Kumar Mandal holds

Vijay Kumar Mandal is leading the Sikti constituency, per the latest trends from the ECI website.

14 November 2025 at 08:35 IST

Vote counting is underway

Started at around 8 am, the counting of the votes for the Araria district is going on.

13 November 2025 at 18:32 IST

LIVE Bihar Election Results 2025

The counting of the votes for the Araria parliamentary constituency will begin at 8 am. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the Election Commission.

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 14 November 2025 at 08:23 IST