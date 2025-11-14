Araria, Forbesganj, Narpatganj, Sikti, Raniganj (SC), Jokihat Election Result LIVE: Shagufta Azim In The Lead in Araria, JSP's Farhat Ara Begum Trails

Bihar Election Result 2025 will decide who will reign the Araria district. | Image: Republic

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across six assembly seats in Araria district is set to begin at 8 am. The Araria parliamentary constituency includes six assembly constituencies, namely, Araria, Narpatganj, Raniganj (SC), Forbesganj, Jokihat, and Sikti. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all six constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.

Live Blog

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across six assembly seats in Araria district is set to begin at 8 am. The Araria parliamentary constituency includes six assembly constituencies, namely, Araria, Narpatganj, Raniganj (SC), Forbesganj, Jokihat, and Sikti. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all six constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.

14 November 2025 at 10:28 IST BJP In The Lead in All-Party Share

14 November 2025 at 10:19 IST Manzar Alam from JD(U) is leading The ECI data shows Manzar Alam from JD(U) is leading with 4,594 votes.

Advertisement

14 November 2025 at 10:18 IST Sikti constituency is being led by Hari Narayan Pramanik VIP's Pramanik is leading the Sikti seat with a whopping 5,285 votes.

14 November 2025 at 10:17 IST Avinash Manglam is leading the Raniganj seat RJD's Avinash Manglam is leading the constituency, per the official data.

Advertisement

14 November 2025 at 10:16 IST Shagufta Azim is still in the lead Azim is leading the poll results with 700 votes, according to the official data.

14 November 2025 at 10:15 IST Manoj Bishwas is leading the Forbesganj constituency According to the ECI data, Manoj Bishwas is leading with 7,730 votes counted till 10:15 am.

14 November 2025 at 09:13 IST JD(U)'s Shagufta Azim is leading Shagufta Azim is leading the Araria constituency, per the official data.

14 November 2025 at 08:54 IST Watch Bihar Election Results LIVE

14 November 2025 at 08:52 IST Devanti Yadav from BJP is leading The ECI website shows that Devanti Yadav is currently leading the Narpatganj constituency.

14 November 2025 at 08:52 IST Jokihat constituency is currently being led by Shahnawaz from RJD. RJD's Shahnawaz is currently leading the Jokihat constituency, according to the official data.

14 November 2025 at 08:50 IST Abidur Rahman from Congress is leading currently. INC's Abidur Rahman is currently leading the Araria constituency, per the official data.

14 November 2025 at 08:39 IST Vijay Kumar Mandal holds Vijay Kumar Mandal is leading the Sikti constituency, per the latest trends from the ECI website.

14 November 2025 at 08:35 IST Vote counting is underway Started at around 8 am, the counting of the votes for the Araria district is going on.