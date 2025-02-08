sb.scorecardresearch

Published 09:13 IST, February 8th 2025

Kejriwal Trails On New Delhi Seat By Over 7000 Votes, Sisodia, Atishi Too

Arvind Kejriwal is trailing on New Delhi seat in early trends as counting of votes in Delhi Assembly election is underway.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Arvind Kejriwal
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal trails on New Delhi seat | Image: Facebook

BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister is trailing from New Delhi Assembly seat, so as Manish Sisodia in Jangpura, and incumbent Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji. 

On Wednesday and Thursday, the majority of exit polls predicted a victory for the BJP against AAP. 

According to early trends: 

  • Arvind Kejriwal is trailing by over 7000 votes on New Delhi seat against BJP's Parvesh Verma.
  • Atishi is trailing against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. 
  • Manish Sisodia is trailing against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah 

At 9 AM, the BJP is leading way over the halfway-mark. 

More to follow…

Updated 09:13 IST, February 8th 2025