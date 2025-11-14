Republic World
Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:48 IST

Arwal, Kurtha Election Result LIVE: BJP's Manoj Kumar In The Lead In Arwal

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: To follow all the live counting updates from the Arwal district and the final winner list, stay tuned to this space.

info desk
bihar election result 2025
Bihar Elections were held in two phases, which ended on November 11. | Image: Republic

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across two assembly seats in Arwal district is set to begin at 8 am. The Arwal parliamentary constituency includes two assembly constituencies, namely, Arwal and Kurtha. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of both constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025. 

Live Blog

14 November 2025 at 10:48 IST

Manoj Kumar is still in the lead in Arwal

Kumar is maintaining his lead in the Arwal constituency with 6,577 votes, according to the data recorded till 10:45 am.

14 November 2025 at 10:47 IST

Pappu Kumar is now leading the Kurtha seat

JD(U)'s Pappu Kumar Verma is leading the Kurtha seat with 5,782 votes till 10:45 am. RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan is now trailing with 5,352 votes.

14 November 2025 at 10:29 IST

BJP In The Lead in All-Party Share

14 November 2025 at 09:15 IST

Kumar Krishna Mohan Urf Suday Yadav is leading

RJD's Suday Yadav is currently leading the trends, the latest election results data shows.

14 November 2025 at 08:55 IST

Watch Bihar Election Result LIVE

14 November 2025 at 08:53 IST

BJP's Manoj Kumar is leading

Manoj Kumar is leading the Arwal constituency, the ECI data shows.

14 November 2025 at 08:36 IST

Vote counting is underway

Started at around 8 am, the counting of the votes for the Arwal district is going on.

13 November 2025 at 18:55 IST

LIVE Bihar Election Results 2025

The counting of the votes for the Arwal parliamentary constituency will begin at 8 am. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the Election Commission.

Published By : Shubham Verma

Published On: 14 November 2025 at 08:32 IST