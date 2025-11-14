Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:48 IST
Arwal, Kurtha Election Result LIVE: BJP's Manoj Kumar In The Lead In Arwal
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: To follow all the live counting updates from the Arwal district and the final winner list, stay tuned to this space.
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across two assembly seats in Arwal district is set to begin at 8 am. The Arwal parliamentary constituency includes two assembly constituencies, namely, Arwal and Kurtha. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of both constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
Live Blog
14 November 2025 at 10:48 IST
Manoj Kumar is still in the lead in Arwal
Kumar is maintaining his lead in the Arwal constituency with 6,577 votes, according to the data recorded till 10:45 am.
14 November 2025 at 10:47 IST
Pappu Kumar is now leading the Kurtha seat
JD(U)'s Pappu Kumar Verma is leading the Kurtha seat with 5,782 votes till 10:45 am. RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan is now trailing with 5,352 votes.
14 November 2025 at 09:15 IST
Kumar Krishna Mohan Urf Suday Yadav is leading
RJD's Suday Yadav is currently leading the trends, the latest election results data shows.
14 November 2025 at 08:55 IST
Watch Bihar Election Result LIVE
14 November 2025 at 08:53 IST
BJP's Manoj Kumar is leading
Manoj Kumar is leading the Arwal constituency, the ECI data shows.
14 November 2025 at 08:36 IST
Vote counting is underway
Started at around 8 am, the counting of the votes for the Arwal district is going on.
13 November 2025 at 18:55 IST
LIVE Bihar Election Results 2025
The counting of the votes for the Arwal parliamentary constituency will begin at 8 am. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the Election Commission.
