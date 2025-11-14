Arwal, Kurtha Election Result LIVE: BJP's Manoj Kumar In The Lead In Arwal

Bihar Elections were held in two phases, which ended on November 11. | Image: Republic

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across two assembly seats in Arwal district is set to begin at 8 am. The Arwal parliamentary constituency includes two assembly constituencies, namely, Arwal and Kurtha. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of both constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.

Live Blog

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across two assembly seats in Arwal district is set to begin at 8 am. The Arwal parliamentary constituency includes two assembly constituencies, namely, Arwal and Kurtha. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of both constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.

14 November 2025 at 10:48 IST Manoj Kumar is still in the lead in Arwal Kumar is maintaining his lead in the Arwal constituency with 6,577 votes, according to the data recorded till 10:45 am.

14 November 2025 at 10:47 IST Pappu Kumar is now leading the Kurtha seat JD(U)'s Pappu Kumar Verma is leading the Kurtha seat with 5,782 votes till 10:45 am. RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan is now trailing with 5,352 votes.

Advertisement

14 November 2025 at 10:29 IST BJP In The Lead in All-Party Share

14 November 2025 at 09:15 IST Kumar Krishna Mohan Urf Suday Yadav is leading RJD's Suday Yadav is currently leading the trends, the latest election results data shows.

Advertisement

14 November 2025 at 08:55 IST Watch Bihar Election Result LIVE

14 November 2025 at 08:53 IST BJP's Manoj Kumar is leading Manoj Kumar is leading the Arwal constituency, the ECI data shows.

14 November 2025 at 08:36 IST Vote counting is underway Started at around 8 am, the counting of the votes for the Arwal district is going on.