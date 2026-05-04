Asansol Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP Fights to Guard its Fortress as TMC Eyes a Coal-Belt Comeback
Asansol Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: Will BJP retain its industrial stronghold? Track Agnimitra Paul vs Tapas Banerjee (Dakshin), Moloy Ghatak’s lead (Uttar), and round-wise counting in Paschim Bardhaman.
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West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting day is underway in the "Black Diamond" city of Asansol. This industrial hub has long been the crown jewel of the BJP’s Bengal map, and today’s results will determine if the saffron party can maintain its grip on the state's urban-industrial electorate or if Mamata Banerjee’s "Maa Mati Manush" surge has finally breached the collieries.
The focus is split between two titanic clashes. In Asansol Dakshin, high-profile BJP leader Agnimitra Paul is fighting to defend her seat against TMC’s Tapas Banerjee. Meanwhile, in Asansol Uttar, TMC heavyweight and state minister Moloy Ghatak faces a stiff challenge from the BJP as he attempts to prove that the ruling party can still dominate the administrative heart of the district. With seven assembly segments under the Asansol umbrella, the result here is the ultimate barometer for the "Hindi-heartland" vote within Bengal.
Live Blog
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: The road to today’s count has been paved with tension, from union-led rallies to controversies over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that saw a significant shift in the local voter base. With heavy central force deployment around the counting centers in Paschim Bardhaman, every round is being watched by both state and national observers.
While early exit polls suggested the industrial belt remains divided, the real story will emerge as the postal ballots are settled and the urban wards of Asansol town report their final tallies. Stay tuned for LIVE updates, round-wise margin shifts, and the definitive results from Asansol Uttar, Dakshin, Kulti, and Jamuria.
Asansol Results LIVE: BJP’s Urban Test vs TMC’s Coal‑Belt Push
Asansol Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The ultimate test for the BJP’s urban-industrial dominance. Will Agnimitra Paul retain her seat in Asansol Dakshin, or will TMC’s Moloy Ghatak expand the ruling party's footprint in the coal belt? With a historic 92.93% voter turnout, the industrial workforce has spoken. Follow our live blog for real-time vote margins, round-wise data, and the final winner list for Asansol, Kulti, Raniganj, and Jamuria.