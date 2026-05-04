Asansol Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP Fights to Guard its Fortress as TMC Eyes a Coal-Belt Comeback

Asansol Election Result Live | Image: Republic

West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting day is underway in the "Black Diamond" city of Asansol. This industrial hub has long been the crown jewel of the BJP’s Bengal map, and today’s results will determine if the saffron party can maintain its grip on the state's urban-industrial electorate or if Mamata Banerjee’s "Maa Mati Manush" surge has finally breached the collieries.

The focus is split between two titanic clashes. In Asansol Dakshin, high-profile BJP leader Agnimitra Paul is fighting to defend her seat against TMC’s Tapas Banerjee. Meanwhile, in Asansol Uttar, TMC heavyweight and state minister Moloy Ghatak faces a stiff challenge from the BJP as he attempts to prove that the ruling party can still dominate the administrative heart of the district. With seven assembly segments under the Asansol umbrella, the result here is the ultimate barometer for the "Hindi-heartland" vote within Bengal.