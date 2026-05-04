Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP's Rupak Sarmah Is Leading In Nagaon, BJP's Prasanta Phukan Ahead In Dibrugarh
Assam Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Track Tamulpur, Dibrugarh, Silchar and Nagaon seat-wise results, winners list, leading candidates, vote counting trends and latest updates.
- Election News
- 1 min read
Assam Election Results 2026 LIVE: As vote counting begins, all eyes are on key constituencies across the state, including Tamulpur, Dibrugarh, Silchar, and Nagaon, where early Assam vote counting live updates and result trends 2026 are emerging. The process is being conducted under the strict supervision of the Election Commission of India, with tight security in place across counting centres.
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Among the most closely watched seats is Tamulpur, located in the Bodoland Territorial Region, which has a unique electoral history. Dibrugarh continues to be seen as a BJP stronghold, making its seat-wise result crucial to Assam's overall tally.
Who Is Leading In Dibrugarh?
In the Dibrugarh Assembly Election Results, Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) Prasanta Phukan has taken an early lead.
Who Is Leading In Nagaon-batadraba Asembly Election
In Nagaon-batadraba, Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) Rupak Sarmah is leading.
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Who Won In Tamulpur 2021 Assembly Election
In the 2021 assembly election, the United People's Party Liberal's Leho Ram Boro won by a margin of 32,183 votes. The Bodoland Peoples Front’s Rangja Khungur Basumatary was the runner-up, securing 46,635 votes.
Why Tamulpur Is An Important Constituency?
Tamulpur is one of the 11 segments of the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency in Assam. Established in 1978, it has traditionally been held by Independent candidates who have won a maximum of five terms.