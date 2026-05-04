Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP's Rupak Sarmah Is Leading In Nagaon, BJP's Prasanta Phukan Ahead In Dibrugarh

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 | Image: Republic

Assam Election Results 2026 LIVE: As vote counting begins, all eyes are on key constituencies across the state, including Tamulpur, Dibrugarh, Silchar, and Nagaon, where early Assam vote counting live updates and result trends 2026 are emerging. The process is being conducted under the strict supervision of the Election Commission of India, with tight security in place across counting centres.