Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar Assembly Election Results - Check Winners

Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: Mustafabad is the part of the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Mustafabad constituency was established in 2008. Mustafabad is situated in the North East district of Delhi and includes areas such as Old Mustafabad and New Mustafabad.

Candidate Name Party Votes Mohan Singh Bisht BJP Ali Mehdi INC Adeel Ahmad Khan AAP Ashok Kumar BSP Mohd. Tahir Hussain AIMIM Asha Chaudhary BHSKP Dharam Pal BSKP Sagar Tanha PECP Vishal PPI (D) Mohd Usman Bakhsh RJM Nasiruddin Gauri RREP Jitender Kumar IND

Mustafabad Constiuency Profile

Mustafabad was one of the riot-hit affected areas. In 2020, a communal riot broke out in northeast Delhi, Mustafabad area, making it a very sensitive constituency in Delhi.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Haji Yunus from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the seat with 98,850 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Jagdish Pradhan received 78,146 votes, while the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Ali Mehdi garnered 5,355 votes.



In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Jagdish Pradhan of BJP won the seat with 58,388 votes. The Congress candidate Hasan Ahmed received 52,357 votes, and the AAP candidate Haji Yunus received 49,791 votes.

According to the 2001 Census of India, Mustafabad had a population of approximately 89,117, with males comprising 53% and females 47% of the population. The area has an average literacy rate of 74%, with male literacy at 63% and female literacy at 44%.

Karawal Nagar Assembly Election Results Live

Karawal Nagar assembly constituency is a part of the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Total 64.44% voting has been recorded in the Karawal Nagar constituency.

Karawal Nagar Assembly: Key Candidates

Manoj Tyagi from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kapil Mishra from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and PK Mishra from the Indian National Congress (INC).

Candidate name Party Votes Manoj Tyagi AAP Kapil Mishra BJP PK Mishra INC

In 2020 Assembly election, BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht won the Karwal Nagar seat with 96,721 votes (50.6%), while AAP's Durgesh Pathak received 88,498 votes, and Congress's Arbind Singh pulled 2,242 votes. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election results, AAP's Kapil Mishra won the seat with 101,865 votes. BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht received 57,434 votes, and Congress's Shaitan Pal Dayma secured 5,362 votes.

