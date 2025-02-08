Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur (SC) Assembly Election Results - Check Winners

Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: The Seelampur located in North East Delhi, is part of the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. 68.7% voting has been recorded in the Seelampur constituency.Key candidates for Seelmapur constituency are Jubair Chaudhary of the Aam Aadmi Party, Anil Kumar Sharma (Gaur) of the BJP, and Abdul Rehman of Congress.

Seelampur Election Result 2025: Key Candidates

Candidate Name Party Votes Jubair Chaudhary AAP Anil Kumar Sharma BJP Abdul Rehman INC

In 2020 Delhi elections, Abdul Rehman of AAP secured victory with 72,694 votes. The BJP's Kaushal Kumar Mishra received 35,619 votes, while Congress's Chaudhary Mateen Ahmed received 20,207 votes.

Ghonda Assembly Election Results 2025

The Ghonda assembly is a part of North East Delhi (Lok Sabha Constituency). The Ghonda constituency recorded 61.03% voting in Delhi assembly elections 2025. The key candidates from this constituency are Gaurav Sharma of the Aam Aadmi Party, Ajay Mahawar of the BJP, and Bhisham Sharma of Congress.

Ghonda Election Result 2025: Key Candidates

Candidate Party Votes Gaurav Sharma AAP Ajay Mahawar BJP Bhisham Sharma Congress

In 2020 Delhi assembly elections, Ajay Mahawar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Shridutt Sharma of the Aam Aadmi Party with a margin of 28370 votes.

Babarpur Assembly Election Results 2025

Babarpur Assembly Constituency is a part of North East Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency. Babarpur constituency received 63.6% voting in Delhi assembly elections 2025. The key candidates from this constituency are:

Babarpur Election Result 2025: Key Candidates

Candidate Party Votes Anil Kumar Vashisht BJP Mohd Ishraq Khan INC Gopal Rai APP

In 2020 Delhi assembly elections, Gopal Rai of AAP won the Babarpur seat with 84,776 votes, defeating BJP's Naresh Gaur.

Gokalpur (SC) Assembly Election Results 2025

The Gokalpur constituency of North East Delhi was created by delimitation commission in 2008. Gokalpur constituency recorded 68.29% voting in Delhi assembly election 2025. The key candidates from this constituency are Surendra Kumar of the Aam Aadmi Party, Praveen Nimesh of the BJP, and Pramod Kumar Jayant of Congress.

Gokalpur Election Result 2025: Key Candidates

Candidate Party Votes Surendra Kumar AAP Praveen Nimesh BJP Pramod Kumar Jayant Congress