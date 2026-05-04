Edappadi Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will AIADMK Chief Edappadi K Palaniswami Hold On To His Bastion? | Image: ANI/File

Edappadi Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: As the Election Commission of India counts votes for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Edappadi constituency in Salem district is being closely watched. Part of the Salem Lok Sabha segment, the seat holds considerable political weight due to its long-standing association with senior All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Edappadi continues to be one of the state’s most closely watched constituencies, largely because of Palaniswami’s influence in the western region. Contesting again on an AIADMK ticket, the former Chief Minister is seeking to hold on to his bastion.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has nominated Kaasi as its key contender, setting up a direct face-off between the two Dravidian rivals. Priyadharshini is in the fray from Naam Tamilar Katchi, while independent candidate K Premkumar is also contesting, adding further dimension to the race.

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