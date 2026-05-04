Jaleshwar Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting Begins, Key Assam Seat Sees Close Contest
Jaleshwar Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Track leading candidates, winners list, vote counting trends, seat-wise results and latest Assam election news.
- Election News
- 1 min read
Jaleshwar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes is underway in Jaleshwar, one of the key constituencies in Assam, with early vote-counting live updates and 2026 result trends beginning to emerge. The counting process is being conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, with tight security arrangements in place across centres.
Live Blog
Jaleshwar is witnessing a closely contested battle, making it an important seat in the broader landscape of the Assam Assembly Election Results 2026. Political parties are keeping a close watch on seat-wise results Jaleshwar as shifts in voter preference could impact the overall outcome.
Stay tuned for Jaleshwar election results live updates, including the latest counting news, seat-wise results, and final winner announcements as trends become confirmed results.
Who Won In 2021?
In the 2021 assembly elections, the Indian National Congress party’s Aftab Uddin Mollah won by a margin of 21,980 votes. The All India United Democratic Front’s Dr Reza M. A. Amin was the runner-up, securing 54,046 votes.
Key Candidates In Jaleswar
This year, key candidates contesting from the Jaleswar seat include Abu Sha Shadi Hossain, Aftab Uddin Mollah, and Arif Akhtar Ahmed from major parties like Asom Gana Parishad, INC, and AITC.