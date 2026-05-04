Jaleshwar Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting Begins, Key Assam Seat Sees Close Contest

Jaleshwar Election Results 2026 LIVE | Image: Republic

Jaleshwar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes is underway in Jaleshwar, one of the key constituencies in Assam, with early vote-counting live updates and 2026 result trends beginning to emerge. The counting process is being conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, with tight security arrangements in place across centres.

Jaleshwar is witnessing a closely contested battle, making it an important seat in the broader landscape of the Assam Assembly Election Results 2026. Political parties are keeping a close watch on seat-wise results Jaleshwar as shifts in voter preference could impact the overall outcome.

Stay tuned for Jaleshwar election results live updates, including the latest counting news, seat-wise results, and final winner announcements as trends become confirmed results.