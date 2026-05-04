Kokrajhar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Bodo-Dominated Seat Sees High-Stakes Battle In Assam

Kokrajhar Election Results 2026 LIVE: | Image: Republic

Kokrajhar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes is underway in Kokrajhar, one of Assam’s most politically significant constituencies, with early Kokrajhar vote counting live updates and result trends 2026 beginning to emerge. The counting process is being conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, with tight security arrangements in place.

Kokrajhar holds strategic importance as a Bodo tribal-dominated constituency, playing a key role in the politics of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The outcome here is expected to influence not just the Assam Assembly Election Results 2026, but also the broader political balance in the region.