Mankachar Assembly Election Result LIVE: Will AIUDF Maintain Control?

Mankachar Assembly Election Result LIVE | Image: Republic

Mankachar Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Mankachar went to the polls on April 9, with a total electorate in this constituency of approximately 2,11,882, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments. This year, around 95.14 per cent voter turnout in the constituency was recorded. The key candidates from Mankachar include Abdul Salam Shah (AIUDF), Md. Murad Hussain (IND), Mohibur Rohman (INC), Zabed Islam (AGP), Shahidur Alam (SUCI) and Zamer Ali (IND).