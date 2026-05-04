Mankachar Assembly Election Result LIVE: Will AIUDF Maintain Control?
Mankachar Assembly Election Result LIVE: In 2021, the All India United Democratic Front party’s Md. Aminul Islam won by a margin of 56,840 votes. The Asom Gana Parisad’s Zabed Islam was the runner-up, securing 69,033 votes.
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Mankachar Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Mankachar went to the polls on April 9, with a total electorate in this constituency of approximately 2,11,882, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments. This year, around 95.14 per cent voter turnout in the constituency was recorded. The key candidates from Mankachar include Abdul Salam Shah (AIUDF), Md. Murad Hussain (IND), Mohibur Rohman (INC), Zabed Islam (AGP), Shahidur Alam (SUCI) and Zamer Ali (IND).
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In 2021, the All India United Democratic Front party’s Md. Aminul Islam won by a margin of 56,840 votes. The Asom Gana Parisad’s Zabed Islam was the runner-up, securing 69,033 votes.
What Was The Voter Turn Out This Year
The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 2,11,882, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments. This year, a voter turnout of around 95.14 per cent was recorded in the constituency.
Who Won Last Time?
In 2021, the All India United Democratic Front party’s Md. Aminul Islam won by a margin of 56,840 votes. The Asom Gana Parisad’s Zabed Islam was the runner-up, securing 69,033 votes.