Perambur Election Result 2026 Live: Will Vijay Pull A Stunner, TVK Leading

vijay | Image: X

Perambur Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK chief Joseph Vijay is contesting from this seat. DMK's RD Shekhar is also in the fray.

In 2021, RD Shekhar from DMK won from Perambur constituency. A close contest is expected in this seat, given Vijay's star power. Will Vijay pull a shocker in 2026?