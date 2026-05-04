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Perambur Election Result 2026 Live: Will Vijay Pull A Stunner, TVK Leading

TVK chief Joseph Vijay is contesting from this seat. DMK's RD Shekhar is also in the fray.

Satyaki Baidya
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Perambur Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK chief Joseph Vijay is contesting from this seat. DMK's RD Shekhar is also in the fray.

In 2021, RD Shekhar from DMK won from Perambur constituency. A close contest is expected in this seat, given Vijay's star power. Will Vijay pull a shocker in 2026? 

Live Blog

Perambur Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK chief Joseph Vijay is contesting from this seat. DMK's RD Shekhar is also in the fray.

Perambur Election Result 2026 Live: Counting Underway, Vijay Leading

Perambur Election Result 2026 Live: TVK's Vijay is leading with 75 postal votes, while RD Shekhar is trailing with 25 votes.

Published By :
Satyaki Baidya

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