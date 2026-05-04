Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will NDA Hold Power Against A Surging Congress-Led Alliance?

Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE: NDA Vs Congress Alliance Battle Intensifies As Counting Begins | Image: Republic

Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes is underway in Puducherry, with early trends expected to set the tone for a closely fought contest. The counting process is being conducted under the strict supervision of the Election Commission of India, with security tightened across counting centres.

The election has largely seen a battle between the National Democratic Alliance, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party and its regional allies, and the Congress-led alliance spearheaded by the Indian National Congress. Regional dynamics and smaller parties are also expected to play a crucial role in determining the outcome.

With Puducherry’s history of closely contested elections and shifting political loyalties, even a small swing in vote share could significantly impact the final seat tally.