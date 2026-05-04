Thattanchavady Election Results 2026 LIVE: N Rangasamy Vs V Vaithilingam Battle Heats Up As Counting Begins | Image: Republic

Thattanchavady Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting day is underway, and the spotlight is firmly on Thattanchavady, one of the most high-profile constituencies in Puducherry. The seat has drawn significant attention due to the direct contest between incumbent Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and former Chief Minister V. Vaithilingam.

The battle reflects a larger political face-off between the National Democratic Alliance and the Congress-led alliance, with the Indian National Congress aiming to regain ground in Puducherry. The counting process is being conducted under the strict supervision of the Election Commission of India, with early trends expected to emerge shortly.

Given the stature of the candidates and the constituency’s political significance, Thattanchavady is set to play a crucial role in shaping the overall outcome in Puducherry.