At 64.66%, Bihar Records Highest Voter Turnout in 25 Years In Phase-1 Of Polls Across 121 Seats

Patna: The first phase of polling in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 across 121 constituencies witnessed a historic voter turnout of 64.66%, the highest in the state in 25 years. The first phase, which concluded on Thursday, saw over 3.75 crore voters exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 1314 candidates, including several key leaders.

The Bihar Chief Electoral Officer, Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, announced that the voter turnout stood at 64.46%, with final figures expected to be released after updating data from all polling booths. According to the Election Commission, the high voter turnout is indicative of the enthusiasm and participation of the people of Bihar in the electoral process.

The polling, which began at 7 am, saw a steady trickle of voters throughout the day, with some constituencies recording significant turnouts. By 9 am, a voter turnout of 13.13% was recorded, with Saharsa district leading at 15.27%, followed by Begusarai at 14.6% and Muzaffarpur at 14.38%. As the day progressed, the turnout increased, with 42.31% recorded by 1 pm and 53.77% by 3 pm.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) monitored the polling process closely, with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and other officials overseeing the proceedings from the ECI monitoring room. The Commission also rejected allegations of power cuts at polling booths, terming them ‘baseless’.

The elections, which will determine the fate of 243 Assembly seats, are being held in two phases. The results are expected to reveal a lot about the mood of the electorate and the prospects of the various political parties in the state. The first phase of polling saw the participation of several key leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, BJP's Samrat Choudhary, and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar.

ECI's Initiatives To Make Voting Pleasant Experience

In a press release, the ECI shared details regarding the efforts to make voting a pleasant experience for the voters, which were evident in the high turnout. The commission introduced several initiatives, including coloured photos of candidates on EVM ballot papers, mobile deposit facilities at polling stations, and newly designed Voter Information Slips (VIS) for easy readability. The ECI also ensured that polling stations were equipped with wheelchairs and volunteers to assist voters with disabilities.

The commission's efforts to increase transparency and accountability were also notable. The ECI ensured that Presiding Officers updated voter turnout figures at the close of polling, minimising delays in updating voter turnout trends. District-wise and Assembly constituency-wise voter turnout figures were also made available on the ECINet App.

NDA, Mahagathbandhan, And JSP Vying To Gain Power

Bihar is witnessing a fierce electoral battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan, and Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party.

The key candidates in the fray include BJP leader and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who is contesting from Tarapur, Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is fighting from Raghopur, his brother Tej Pratap, who is contesting from Mahua on the ticket of his own newly formed party, Janshakti Janata Dal, BJP's Maithili Thakur, who is contesting from Alinagar, and JD(U)'s Anant Singh, who is fighting from Mokama despite being in jail in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dularchand Yadav.

The Jan Suraaj Party is making its debut, contesting all 243 seats. Over 3.75 crore voters, including 10.72 lakh new electors, exercised their franchise in the first phase. The NDA is seeking to retain power, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan is looking to cause an upset.

International Observers Praise Bihar Elections

The Bihar elections were witnessed by 16 delegates from six countries, including South Africa, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Belgium, and Colombia. The international observers praised the elections for being well-organized, transparent, and participative. They commended the ECI's efforts to ensure a smooth and peaceful polling process.