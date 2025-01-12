Atishi Launches Crowdfunding Campaign, BJP Slams Move, Questions Intent

Delhi Elections 2025: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the Kalkaji seat, Atishi, on Sunday launched a crowdfunding campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Atishi, while addressing a press conference, announced an online donation link and stated her goal of raising ₹40 lakh to fund her election efforts.

"The AAP has always relied on small donations from the public, enabling us to pursue the politics of work and honesty," she said.

Atishi took to platform X, expressing gratitude to her supporters. "Over the past 5 years, you've stood by me as an MLA, a minister, and now as the Chief Minister of Delhi," she wrote.

This isn’t the first such initiative by AAP leaders. In December, senior leader and Jangpura candidate Manish Sisodia launched a similar crowdfunding effort.

The BJP criticized Atishi's appeal, accusing AAP of financial misconduct. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed, "AAP took money after every scam, as proven in the CAG report of ₹2026 crore."

Delhi Elections 2025

All 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. AAP, seeking a third consecutive term, is aiming to build on its strong performances in 2015 (67 seats) and 2020 (62 seats).

The BJP, which improved its tally from three seats in 2015 to eight in 2020, is yet to announce its chief ministerial candidate. Taking a jab at the BJP, Atishi alleged that "credible sources" indicate Ramesh Bidhuri, known for controversial remarks, will be the party's CM face.