Aurangabad Assembly Election Result 2024: Atul Moreshwar of BJP Wins Aurangabad East

Aurangabad Assembly Election Result 2024: Aurangabad East seat is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra that falls under Aurangabad district. Voting for the Aurangabad East seat was held on November 20.

Maharashtra Elections 2024 Results

Atul Moreshwar emerged victorious from Aurangabad East, winning by a margin of 92,471 votes. The BJP candidate defeated Imtiaz Jaleel Syed of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Atul Moreshwar Save of the BJP won the Aurangabad East seat by defeating Dr. Abdul Gaffar Quadri Syed of AIMIM with a margin of 13,562 votes, which was 6.94% of the total votes cast. The BJP secured a vote share of 48.10% in this constituency in 2019.