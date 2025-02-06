Axis My India's Pradeep Gupta Tells Arnab Why They Didn't Release Delhi Exit Poll Today

New Delhi: Pollster Pradeep Gupta has said that his Axis My India's exit poll on Delhi Assembly elections, which concluded on Wednesday, will be released on Thursday as they are yet to analyse the data.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Gupta said that they will release their exit poll on Delhi polls tomorrow as they don't have the complete data to be sure as of now. They will go to the ground on Thursday, meet people, analyse the data further and then release it.

"Why we didn't release exit poll today because I don't have the clarity, numbers with me so that I can release them. Each of the demography in Delhi election be it gender, communities have different preferences and before getting the final number, I would like to go on the ground tomorrow. Also because Delhi being a being metro city, there is too much noise and there is only single phase election. I cannot go and release our figures until and unless we are confident. We will release the data tomorrow when our people go and meet the people at their residence," Pradeep Gupta said.

What went positive and negative for AAP

Speaking on what may have worked for the AAP are the welfare schemes including free electricity, water but what went negative for Kejriwal's party was the garbage collection, though this is the responsibility of MCD, and quality of water and pollution among other issues.

What may have worked for BJP in Delhi polls?