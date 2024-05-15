Advertisement

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lashed out at the INDI alliance over CAA and Article 370, saying that there were no incidences of violence in the valley after the abrogation of the contentious law in 2019. Speaking at an election rally in West Bengal's Serampore, Shah said, "After the abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi government in 2019, peace has returned to Kashmir. But, now we witness protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir instead. Earlier slogans of Azaadi were heard here, now the same slogans are heard in PoK. Earlier, stones were pelted here, now stones are pelted in PoK," he said.

Slamming Congress leaders for not backing BJP's demand of taking over PoK, Shah said, "Congress leaders like Mani Shankar Aiyar say it should not be done as they have an atom bomb. But let me say this Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of India and we will take it."

Shah said the present Lok Sabha elections are about "choosing between corrupt leaders of INDI alliance and honest politician Narendra Modi, who despite being Chief Minister and then Prime Minister never had any corruption allegation against him." "Bengal has to decide whether it wants infiltrators or CAA for refugees. Bengal has to decide whether it wants to vote for jihad or vote for Vikas," he said.



Drawing the battle lines, Shah said, "In the coming elections, when you go to vote remember one thing - on one side, there are parivaarvadi parties where Mamata Banerjee wants to make her nephew the CM of Bengal, Sharad Pawar wants to make his daughter CM, Uddhav Thackeray also wants his son to be a future CM, Stalin wants to see his son as Tamil Nadu's CM and Sonia Gandhi wants to make Rahul baba PM. On the other hand, you have a great leader like Modi, who hails from a poor household."

Shah further asked voters if they wish to vote for "INDI alliance's Chinese guarantees or Modi ji's concrete promises." "We will end syndicate and cut-money culture here in Bengal," Shah further added.

Saying that the INDI alliance leaders didn't attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony due to votebank politics, Shah said, "The whole opposition kept the Ram Mandir issue hanging for the last 70 years. The opposition derailed the movement. In 2019, Bengal gave BJP 18 seats and increased PM Modi's tally at the Centre. After SC's historic verdict came out and Ram Mandir was constructed under PM Modi's leadership.