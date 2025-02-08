Badarpur, Okhla, Trilokpuri, Kondli Assembly Election Result LIVE: Who’s Leading, Who’s Trailing

New Delhi: The counting of votes for Delhi’s Badarpur, Okhla, Trilokpuri (SC), and Kondli (SC) constituencies has begun. As the results unfold, Republic World will bring you real-time updates on winners, lead margins, and round-wise vote counts from these crucial assembly seats. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Badarpur Assembly Election Result 2025: Key Details & Candidates

The Badarpur constituency, known for its diverse voter base, plays a crucial role in Delhi’s political landscape.

This year, the contest in Badarpur featured Ram Singh (AAP), Narayan Dutt Sharma (BJP), and Arjun Singh Bhadana (Congress). In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP’s Ram Singh secured a significant win, defeating BJP’s Narayan Dutt Sharma. The constituency recorded 56.93% voter turnout in 2025, making it one of the closely watched seats.

Okhla Assembly Election Result 2025: Key Details & Candidates

Okhla, a high-profile constituency in South East Delhi, witnessed a three-way contest among AAP’s Amanatullah Khan, BJP’s Manish Chaudhary, and Congress’ Ariba Khan.

Amanatullah Khan, the sitting MLA from AAP, sought a third consecutive term after winning with 130,367 votes in 2020 and 104,271 votes in 2015. Okhla is a crucial seat, comprising urban localities like Jasola, Madanpur Khadar, and Khizrabad. With a significant voter turnout, the constituency is expected to deliver an interesting result.

Trilokpuri (SC) Assembly Election Result 2025: Key Details & Candidates

Trilokpuri, a Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved seat, witnessed 65.29% voter turnout in 2025. The constituency is known for its strong political battles, often shaping Delhi’s electoral trends.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded Anjana Parcha, while BJP’s Ravi Kant and Congress’ Amardeep also contested. In the 2020 elections, AAP had secured a decisive victory, making this contest crucial for all major parties aiming for dominance in East Delhi.

Kondli (SC) Assembly Election Result 2025: Key Details & Candidates

Kondli, another SC-reserved seat, recorded a 62.9% voter turnout this year. The battle was between Kuldeep Kumar (AAP), Priyanka Gautam (BJP), and Akshay Kumar (Congress).

Kuldeep Kumar from AAP, the sitting MLA, aimed for a second consecutive term after his 2020 victory. Kondli has been a significant constituency for AAP, but with BJP’s increasing influence, the fight in 2025 became tougher.

Badarpur, Okhla, Trilokpuri, and Kondli are among the most politically significant constituencies in Delhi. Okhla, home to a large Muslim population, has traditionally supported AAP, while Trilokpuri and Kondli, reserved for Scheduled Castes, have been strongholds for AAP in recent years. Badarpur has seen tough battles between AAP and BJP, with Congress trying to regain its lost ground.