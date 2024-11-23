sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Wayanad Result | Maharashtra Election Result | Maha Poll | UP By-Election Results | Jharkhand Election Results |
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Bagodar Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Cut-Throat Fight Between Nagendra Mahto And Vinod Singh

Published 12:12 IST, November 23rd 2024

Bagodar Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Cut-Throat Fight Between Nagendra Mahto And Vinod Singh

Bagodar Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand’s Bagodar will get its new MLA today as the counting of votes for 81 assembly seats is underway

Reported by: Republic Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bagodar Election Results
Bagodar Election Results | Image: republic TV
Advertisement

Bagodar Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: One of the six assembly seats in the Giridih district of Jharkhand, Bagodhar is crucial as far as Jharkhand's assembley elections are concerned. Bagodar assembly seat has been won buy the CPI 3 times and the BJP has won 1 time since 2005

12:12 IST, November 23rd 2024