Baharampur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Subrata Maitra Battle Heats Up in Berhampore as Counting Begins

Baharampur Election Result Live | Image: Republic

West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: The gates of the counting centers have opened, and all eyes are on Baharampur- the historic heart of Murshidabad and a battlefield that defines the state’s multi-cornered contest. The spotlight is intensely focused on veteran Congressman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, whose survival in his "impenetrable fortress" is being tested like never before.

The contest is a high-stakes triangle: Chowdhury is fighting to reclaim his dominance against the TMC’s Naru Gopal Mukherjee, who is backed by the full might of Mamata Banerjee’s machinery, and the BJP’s sitting MLA Subrata Maitra (Kanchan), who looks to prove that the 2021 saffron surge in this urban pocket was no fluke. With Murshidabad's significant minority vote split between the Congress and TMC, Baharampur has become a marquee clash that could signal the future of the "Old Guard" in Bengal politics.