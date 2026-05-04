Baharampur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Subrata Maitra Battle Heats Up in Berhampore as Counting Begins
Counting is officially underway in Baharampur, the crown jewel of Murshidabad. This isn't just a local contest; it’s a high-stakes referendum on the political survival of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (INC) against the formidable incumbent Subrata Maitra (Kanchan) of the BJP.
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West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: The gates of the counting centers have opened, and all eyes are on Baharampur- the historic heart of Murshidabad and a battlefield that defines the state’s multi-cornered contest. The spotlight is intensely focused on veteran Congressman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, whose survival in his "impenetrable fortress" is being tested like never before.
The contest is a high-stakes triangle: Chowdhury is fighting to reclaim his dominance against the TMC’s Naru Gopal Mukherjee, who is backed by the full might of Mamata Banerjee’s machinery, and the BJP’s sitting MLA Subrata Maitra (Kanchan), who looks to prove that the 2021 saffron surge in this urban pocket was no fluke. With Murshidabad's significant minority vote split between the Congress and TMC, Baharampur has become a marquee clash that could signal the future of the "Old Guard" in Bengal politics.
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This election in Baharampur has been about much more than a single seat; it is a referendum on the relevance of the Congress-Left secular front versus the dominant TMC-BJP bipolarity. From heated campaigns in the narrow lanes of Cossimbazar to concerns over the "SIR" (Special Intensive Revision) voter deletions that have plagued the district, the tension is palpable as the final rounds approach.
While local sentiment remains divided, the outcome will hinge on whether Adhir Chowdhury’s personal connect can withstand the dual-front attack from the TMC and BJP. Stay tuned for LIVE updates, round-wise trends, and decisive vote margins as we find out who wins the crown of Baharampur.
The 92% Surge: Is Baharampur’s Record Turnout a Silent Wave for Adhir?
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Baharampur is arguably the most complex seat in the 2026 map. Unlike the bipolar TMC-BJP fight seen elsewhere, this is a genuine triangular contest. In 2021, Subrata Maitra won with a 14% margin, but Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s personal influence remains a massive factor. With the district recording a staggering 92.93% turnout this year, the "Adhir factor" is being tested against a consolidated BJP urban vote and TMC’s rural welfare reach. Watch the early rounds from the urban wards-if the BJP doesn't lead there by a significant margin, the veteran Adhir might just pull off a comeback