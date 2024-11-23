Baramati Showdown LIVE: Ajit Pawar vs Nephew Yugendra in High-Stakes Family Rivalry

Baramati Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Counting of votes will begin today in Baramati constituency, one of the most closely watched districts in Maharashtra, where a high-profile electoral battle will unfold between Ajit Pawar, the current Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and his nephew, Yugendra Pawar. The latter represents the faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar, in what has become a fierce family rivalry.

Ajit Pawar, who represents a faction of the NCP aligned with the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition, faces off in Baramati, a constituency that has historically been a stronghold for the Pawar family. The constituency saw a voter turnout of 71.57 percent on November 20, signaling strong interest in the outcome of this crucial contest.

Ajit Pawar opted not to seek support from high-profile BJP leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah during the campaign. His decision to avoid national-level leaders, despite the BJP's backing, was based on two main factors: the limited time remaining in the campaign period and the financial constraints imposed by election spending caps. Ajit Pawar's move underscores the localized nature of this contest, where he relied on his own established grassroots support, bolstered by a longstanding connection with the people of Baramati.

The absence of BJP's top leaders in Baramati may also signal confidence within the BJP and Ajit Pawar’s faction that his influence within the constituency is enough to secure a victory.

Baramati Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES:

Baramati Election Results 2024 LIVE: Who won the 2019 Assembly elections in Baramati?

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Ajit Pawar had secured a record-breaking victory, defeating BJP's Gopichand Padalkar by a staggering margin of 1.65 lakh votes. With the shifting political alliances and the added complexity of this intra-family rivalry, Ajit Pawar remains hopeful of securing a "good lead" once again, confident in his continued sway over Baramati's electorate.

This contest, defined by the personal and familial nature of the rivalry, is not just a battle for the Baramati seat but also a reflection of the changing political dynamics in Maharashtra. While Baramati has remained firmly under the control of the Pawar family for decades, the internal family split, alongside shifting alliances, has made this election cycle especially significant. The outcome in Baramati will provide key insights into the future of Maharashtra’s politics and the evolving landscape of the state's power structures.