Bardhaman-Durgapur Election Results 2026 LIVE: TMC vs BJP Battle for West Bengal’s Industrial Heartland as Counting Begins

Bardhaman-Durgapur Election | Image: Republic

Counting day has arrived, and the spotlight shifts to the state’s industrial powerhouse—Bardhaman-Durgapur. Known as the "Steel City" region, this industrial belt is witnessing a fierce tug-of-war that could determine the political temperament of urban West Bengal.

The contest in constituencies like Durgapur Purba and Durgapur Paschim has become a litmus test for the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While TMC relies on its strong labor unions and social welfare schemes, the BJP has mounted an aggressive campaign focusing on industrial revival, employment, and central schemes. With high stakes for both parties, the Bardhaman-Durgapur results are set to be a defining moment of this election season.