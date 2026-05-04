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  • Bardhaman-Durgapur Election Results 2026 LIVE: TMC vs BJP Battle for West Bengal’s Industrial Heartland as Counting Begins
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Bardhaman-Durgapur Election Results 2026 LIVE: TMC vs BJP Battle for West Bengal’s Industrial Heartland as Counting Begins

Bardhaman-Durgapur Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: All eyes on the industrial belt as TMC defends its turf against a surging BJP. Track Durgapur Purba and Paschim trends, labor vote margins, and round-wise counting for West Bengal.

Priya Pathak
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Bardhaman-Durgapur Election Results
Bardhaman-Durgapur Election | Image: Republic

Counting day has arrived, and the spotlight shifts to the state’s industrial powerhouse—Bardhaman-Durgapur. Known as the "Steel City" region, this industrial belt is witnessing a fierce tug-of-war that could determine the political temperament of urban West Bengal.

The contest in constituencies like Durgapur Purba and Durgapur Paschim has become a litmus test for the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While TMC relies on its strong labor unions and social welfare schemes, the BJP has mounted an aggressive campaign focusing on industrial revival, employment, and central schemes. With high stakes for both parties, the Bardhaman-Durgapur results are set to be a defining moment of this election season.

Live Blog

Counting day has arrived, and the spotlight shifts to the state’s industrial powerhouse—Bardhaman-Durgapur. Known as the "Steel City" region, this industrial belt is witnessing a fierce tug-of-war that could determine the political temperament of urban West Bengal.

The contest in constituencies like Durgapur Purba and Durgapur Paschim has become a litmus test for the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While TMC relies on its strong labor unions and social welfare schemes, the BJP has mounted an aggressive campaign focusing on industrial revival, employment, and central schemes. With high stakes for both parties, the Bardhaman-Durgapur results are set to be a defining moment of this election season.

Bardhaman Uttar LIVE: BJP’s Sanjoy Das Grabs Early Lead Over TMC

Bardhaman Uttar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes has officially commenced, and the initial trends indicate an early advantage for the Bharatiya Janata Party. As of 8:01 AM IST, BJP candidate Sanjoy Das has taken the lead over the All India Trinamool Congress’s Nisith Kumar Malik. While the race is in its opening stages, the momentum currently favors the BJP in this key constituency as the first rounds of EVM and postal ballot counting unfold. Stay tuned for further updates as the battle for Bardhaman Uttar intensifies.

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Priya Pathak

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