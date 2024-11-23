Basmath, Kalamnuri, Hingoli Election Results 2024 | LIVE

Updates: The counting of votes in Basmath, Kalamnuri, Hingoli, which comes under the Hingoli district, will begin at 8 am on Saturday, November 23.

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra on all 288 seats were held in a single phase on November 20, Wednesday. The election results will seal the fate of Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The ruling Mahayuti alliance of CM Eknath Shinde -led Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar camp) are tied in a battle with the MVA alliance, comprising the Congress and the breakaway faction of Sena and NCP.

Hingoli district has 3 Assembly Constituencies: Basmath, Kalamnuri, Hingoli

Basmath Election Results LIVE

Basmath, one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, is situated in Hingoli district and serves as one of its three assembly segments. In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, prominent candidates contesting from Basmath include Bangar Ramprasad Narayanrao from IND, Chandrakant alias Rajubhaiya Ramakant Navghare from the Nationalist Congress Party, and Dandegaonkar Jayprakash Raosaheb Salunke representing the NCP-Sharad Pawar faction.

In the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena's Mundada Jayprakash Shankarlal won the Basmath assembly seat with a margin of 5,556 votes, defeating Nationalist Congress Party's Jayprakash Raosaheb Dandegaonkar, who secured 58,295 votes. Advocate Jadhav Shivajirao Munjaji of the Bharatiya Janata Party came third, followed by Abdul Hafiz Abdul Rahman of the Congress Party in fourth place.

In 2014, Mundada Jayprakash Shankarlal of Shiv Sena retained the seat with 63,851 votes. In the 2019 elections, Chandrakant alias Rajubhaiyyan Ramakant Nawghare won with 75,321 votes, while Jayprakash Raosaheb Dandegaonkar secured the second spot with 58,295 votes.

Kalamnuri Election Results LIVE

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Santosh Bangar from Shiv Sena (SHS) emerged victorious with 82,515 votes. Ajit Magar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) garnered 66,137 votes, while Santosh Tarfe of the Congress secured 57,544 votes. In the 2014 elections, Santosh Tarfe Kautika of the Indian National Congress won the seat with 67,104 votes.

Hingoli Election Results LIVE

In the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Tanaji Mutkule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in the Hingoli constituency, defeating Patil Bhaurao Baburao of the Indian National Congress. Tanaji Mutkule had also won the seat in the 2014 elections, securing 97,045 votes.