'Bengal is Ready for Change': BJP Shares Video of PM Modi Praying to Goddess Kali Amid Strong Early Trends in Bengal

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering prayers to Goddess Kali, accompanied by a message invoking divine and popular support in West Bengal.

The official BJP X account posted the video with the caption: "The blessings of Mother Kali and the people of Bengal."

Inside the video, it is written, “Bengal is ready for change.”

The post comes as early trends from the ongoing vote counting show the BJP leading in more than 190 seats, signaling a significant performance in the state.

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The timing of the post underscores the party's outreach to Bengal's cultural and religious sentiments during a crucial phase of the electoral process. Goddess Kali holds deep reverence across large parts of the state, and the visual of the Prime Minister seeking her blessings is likely aimed at resonating with local voters.

The counting process is still underway.

