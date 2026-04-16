Bengal SIR: Voters Whose Appeals Succeed Before Tribunals Eligible to Vote in Assembly Polls, Says Supreme Court

New Delhi: In a significant clarification amid the ongoing controversy over West Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Supreme Court has held that individuals whose appeals against exclusion from the voter list are allowed by the appellate tribunals will be eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming Assembly elections.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi made the observation while hearing petitions challenging the SIR process, which led to the deletion of a large number of names from the state’s electoral rolls. The court stressed that once an appellate tribunal allows an appeal and directs the inclusion of a voter’s name, the Electoral Registration Officer must promptly amend the rolls, including through supplementary lists, to enable the person to vote.

The ruling comes against the backdrop of massive pendency, with over 34 lakh appeals filed before 19 specially constituted appellate tribunals headed by retired High Court judges. Petitioners, including those backed by the Trinamool Congress, had sought interim directions to allow voters with pending appeals to participate in the polls. However, the Supreme Court firmly rejected this plea, warning that permitting voting rights while eligibility remains under adjudication would create an “anomalous situation” and potentially disrupt the integrity of the electoral process.

Chief Justice Surya Kant remarked that such a direction was “entirely out of the question,” as it could lead to untenable consequences, including demands for similar treatment from those challenging inclusions of other voters. The bench also expressed concern over not overburdening the tribunals while underscoring the need for a robust appellate mechanism to safeguard genuine voters.

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Justice Bagchi had earlier highlighted the high stakes, noting that if a significant percentage of the electorate is excluded and victory margins in constituencies are narrow, it could raise serious questions about the electoral outcome. The court has praised the “herculean task” undertaken by judicial officers acting as Electoral Registration Officers and directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) and state authorities to provide full logistical support to the tribunals, including access to recorded reasons for every exclusion.

Key Points from the Hearing:

Successful appeals: Names cleared by tribunals will be added via supplementary electoral rolls, making those voters eligible for the polls (subject to timely adjudication before the cut-off).

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Pending appeals: No interim voting rights for those whose cases are still undecided; they cannot vote until their appeal is disposed of favourably.

Process integrity: The court emphasised due process under the Representation of the People Act and Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, refusing to invoke extraordinary powers to bypass the established mechanism.

The SIR exercise in West Bengal, aimed at cleaning up electoral rolls by addressing “logical discrepancies” and duplicate or ineligible entries, has sparked intense political debate, with the ruling party alleging large-scale disenfranchisement and the ECI maintaining that the drive is essential for free and fair elections.