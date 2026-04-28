Bengal’s Second Phase Polling Tomorrow: 142 Seats in for High-Stakes Battle, Know Key Details

Kolkata: West Bengal heads into the decisive second and final phase of the 2026 Assembly elections on April 29 (Wednesday), with polling scheduled across 142 constituencies. The votes from this phase, covering Kolkata and its adjoining districts, are widely expected to shape the final outcome of the fiercely contested polls. Results for all 294 seats will be declared on May 4.

The second phase covers Assembly segments numbered 77–202 and 259–274, spanning key districts including Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, and Nadia.

Key Highlight: The Bhabanipur Showdown

The marquee contest of Phase 2 is in Bhabanipur, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (TMC) is seeking re-election on her home turf against BJP’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. This high-profile rematch has drawn massive attention, with both parties pouring resources into the seat. Several other senior TMC ministers and prominent faces are also contesting in and around Kolkata and its suburbs, making this phase critical for the ruling party’s prospects.

Other constituencies to watch include:

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--Kolkata Port

--Dum Dum, Jadavpur, Ballygunge, Tollygunj

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--Seats in Barrackpur, Bhatpara, Basirhat, Ranaghat, and various segments in Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman.

BJP Vs TMC Candidates

BHABANIPUR:

SUVENDU ADHIKARI (BJP) Vs MAMATA BANERJEE (TMC)

RASHBEHARI:

SWAPAN DASGUPTA (BJP) Vs DEBASISH KUMAR (TMC)

SONARPUR DAKSHIN:

RUPA GANGULY (BJP) Vs ARUNDHUTI MAITRA (TMC)

ENTALLY:

DR. PRIYANKA TIBREWAL (BJP) Vs SANDIPAN SAHA (TMC)

NOAPARA:

ARJUN SINGH (BJP) Vs TRINANKUR BHATTACHARJEE (TMC)

JAGATDAL:

DR. RAJESH KUMAR (BJP) Vs SOMENATH SHYAM ICHINI (TMC)

PANIHATI:

RATNA DEBNATH (BJP) Vs TIRTHANKAR GHOSH (TMC)

HINGALGANJ:

REKHA PATRA (BJP) Vs ANANDA SARKAR (TMC)

KOLKATA PORT:

RAKESH SINGH (BJP) Vs FIRHAD HAKIM (TMC)

BARUIPUR PASCHIM:

BISWAJIT PAUL (BJP) Vs BIMAN BANERJEE (TMC)

DUM DUM:

ARIJIT BAKSHI (BJP) Vs BRATYABRATA BASU (TMC)

DUM DUM UTTAR:

SOURAV SIKDAR (BJP) Vs CHANDRIMA BHATTACHARYA (TMC)

SHYAMPUKUR:

PURNIMA CHAKRABORTY (BJP) Vs SHASHI PANJA (TMC)

TOLLYGANJ:

PAPIA ADHIKARY (BJP) Vs AROOP BISWAS (TMC)

HOWRAH MADHYA:

BIPLAB KUMAR MANDAL (BJP) Vs ARUP ROY (TMC)

BIDHANNAGAR:

SHARADWAT MUKHERJEE (BJP) Vs SUJIT BOSE (TMC)

SAGAR:

SUMANTA MANDAL (BJP) Vs BANKIM CHANDRA HAZRA (TMC)

BELEGHATA:

PARTHA CHAUDHURY (BJP) Vs KUNAL KUMAR GHOSH (TMC)

SONARPUR UTTAR:

DEBASISH DHAR (BJP) Vs FIRDOUSI BEGAM (TMC)

Likely Outcome and Political Calculus

In the 2021 elections, TMC had swept a large majority of these 142 seats (around 123). Unlike the first phase of polling on April 23, where BJP clearly had an edge over TMC, political observers suggest the ruling party retains an organizational edge in Phase 2, especially in the densely populated and minority-influenced belts of South Bengal.

BJP, however, is mounting a determined challenge, banking on anti-incumbency, issues of governance, and improved booth-level presence compared to previous cycles. While the saffron party is likely to improve its tally in some pockets, most analysts believe it faces an uphill task in breaching TMC’s core urban and southern Bengal citadel in large numbers. The overall 2026 contest is projected to be significantly tighter than 2021.

Congress and the Left parties are also in the fray but are expected to play a marginal role in most seats.

Security and Logistics

The Election Commission has announced stringent security arrangements for the 142 seats, with heavy deployment of central forces. A high-level review meeting was held recently to ensure free and fair polling, especially in sensitive areas.

Phase 1 polling on April 23 recorded a high voter turnout of over 93%, the highest ever in recent Bengal elections. Expectations are equally high for Phase 2, with nearly 91 lakh voters set to decide the fate of candidates in this round.

What’s at Stake

For BJP, making deep inroads into Kolkata and South Bengal remains the biggest challenge in its mission to dislodge Mamata Banerjee. For TMC, a strong performance in Phase 2 is crucial to retain power and secure a fourth consecutive term.