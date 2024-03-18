Bengaluru Police Seize Rs 20 Lakh Unaccounted Cash In Two Separate Incidents

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Moments after Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into force on Saturday, the Bengaluru Police achieved a massive breakthrough by seizing Rs 20 lakh unaccounted case in two separate incidents during random checks on Saturday night.

Cash amounting to Rs 13 lakh was seized by Ashok Nagar police and Rs 7 lakh was seized by Nelamangala police.

Advertisement

The surveillance team arrested Narayan, who runs a poultry, in possession of 13 lakhs which he failed to give proper documentation. Another person named Gunashekar, a native of Tamil Nadu, was arrested while transporting undocumented cash to Tumkuru.

Since Model Code of Conduct has come to force- election and police officials have stepped up vigil in transportation of cash, liquor and other items regularly used to lure voters.