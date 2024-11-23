sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Wayanad Result | Maharashtra Election Result | Maha Poll | UP By-Election Results | Jharkhand Election Results |
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Bermo Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Tough Contest Between Kumar Jaimangal and Ravindra Pandey

Published 12:18 IST, November 23rd 2024

Bermo Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Tough Contest Between Kumar Jaimangal and Ravindra Pandey

INC's Rajendra Pd. Singh had won the last Bermo Assembly elections with 25172 votes. BJP's Yogeshwar Mahto was the runner up securing 63773 votes.

Reported by: Republic Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bermo Election results
Bermo Election results | Image: Republic TV
Advertisement

Bermo Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Kumar Jaimangal of INC and Ravindra Kumar Pandey of BJP are having a tough contest between them

12:18 IST, November 23rd 2024