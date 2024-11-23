Bermo Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Tough Contest Between Kumar Jaimangal and Ravindra Pandey

Published 12:18 IST, November 23rd 2024
INC's Rajendra Pd. Singh had won the last Bermo Assembly elections with 25172 votes. BJP's Yogeshwar Mahto was the runner up securing 63773 votes.
Reported by: Republic Desk
Bermo Election results | Image: Republic TV
Bermo Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Kumar Jaimangal of INC and Ravindra Kumar Pandey of BJP are having a tough contest between them
