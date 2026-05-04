Bhabanipur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari Battle Heats Up in Bhabanipur as Counting To Begin at 8 am

Bhabanipur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari Battle | Image: Republic

West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting day is underway, and West Bengal has once again emerged as the epicentre of a high-stakes political battle. The spotlight is firmly on Bhabanipur—Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s constituency and one of the most closely watched seats in the state.

The contest between the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been intense, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP’s aggressive push to expand its footprint in a state it has never governed. Adding to the drama is BJP heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari contesting against Mamata Banerjee, making Bhabanipur a marquee clash this election season

