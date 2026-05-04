Bhabanipur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari Battle Heats Up in Bhabanipur as Counting To Begin at 8 am
Bhabanipur Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: All eyes on Bhabanipur as Mamata Banerjee faces Suvendu Adhikari. Track BJP vs TMC trends, vote margins, and round-wise counting West Bengal.
- Election News
- 4 min read
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting day is underway, and West Bengal has once again emerged as the epicentre of a high-stakes political battle. The spotlight is firmly on Bhabanipur—Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s constituency and one of the most closely watched seats in the state.
The contest between the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been intense, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP’s aggressive push to expand its footprint in a state it has never governed. Adding to the drama is BJP heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari contesting against Mamata Banerjee, making Bhabanipur a marquee clash this election season
Live Blog
This election has gone far beyond a routine democratic exercise. From record voter turnout to allegations over EVM security, late-night protests outside strongrooms, and re-polling at select booths ordered by the Election Commission of India, tensions have remained high till counting day.
While most exit polls suggest an edge for the BJP, the final outcome will depend on how the numbers unfold through each round of counting. Stay tuned for LIVE updates, seat-wise trends, and decisive vote margins from Bhabanipur and across West Bengal.
This Time, There Are Only 3 Micro-Observers Inside Counting Rooms: Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal said, “Postal ballots will be counted first as process begins at 8 AM…This year we have only three micro-observers inside counting rooms and one observer each for monitoring each strong room.”
Advertisement
Counting Day Arrangements Made at Salt Lake BJP Party Office, Amit Shah To Monitor Every Update
West Bengal Election Results Counting LIVE: Counting day arrangements have been made at the Salt Lake BJP party office. It has been set up as a counting control centre.
Central observers will keep an eye on the full counting process. Sunil Bansal and Bhupender Yadav are also expected to arrive shortly.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will monitor every update of the counting process.
Face-off Between BJP Counting Agents and TMC Workers in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency
West Bengal Election Results Counting LIVE: A verbal argument broke out between the counting agents of TMC and BJP outside the counter centre at Sakhawat Memorial School in Bhabanipur assembly constituency.
A BJP counting agent says, "They are not carrying their ID cards. We are wearing our ID cards. They are creating a ruckus unnecessarily. BJP is winning with a majority in West Bengal and even in Bhabanipur..."
Advertisement
'Jai Shri Ram' Vs 'Joy Bangla' Fill the Air in Bhabanipur as Counting To Begin Soon
West Bengal Election Results Counting LIVE: 'Jai Shri Ram' Vs 'Joy Bangla': The slogans are deafening as both TMC and BJP lock horns in Mamata Banerjee's home turf in Bhabanipur.
Mamata Banerjee Alleges Deliberate Load-Shedding and Suspicious Activities Near Strong Rooms
West Bengal Election Results Counting LIVE: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday raised concerns over alleged irregularities around strong rooms where votes are stored, claiming that power cuts are being deliberately imposed to facilitate suspicious movements.
In a post on X, Banerjee urged her party workers and supporters to remain alert, stating, “Be vigilant. Keep watch. Stay awake at night. File complaints.”
She said she has received reports from multiple locations indicating phased load-shedding, during which CCTV cameras are reportedly switched off while vehicles enter and exit strong room areas.
She specifically mentioned incidents from Hooghly’s Serampore, Nadia’s Krishnanagar, Burdwan’s Ausgram, and Kolkata’s Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra.
“I am calling upon my party workers: just as I am staying up all night to keep an eye on everything, you too stay up all night and guard the people's votes in the strong rooms,” Banerjee said. She instructed workers to surround anyone creating suspicious situations, immediately file complaints, and demand CCTV footage.
The Chief Minister alleged that these activities are occurring “at the behest of the BJP.”
Bhabanipur Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Who Will Win—Mamata Banerjee or Suvendu Adhikari?
Bhabanipur Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Who Will Win—Mamata Banerjee or Suvendu Adhikari?
West Bengal 2026 LIVE: Tight Fight Between Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur
West Bengal 2026 LIVE: Tight Fight Between Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur
Bhabanipur Results LIVE: Is Mamata Banerjee Leading Against Suvendu Adhikari? Counting To Begin Soon
Bhabanipur Results LIVE: Is Mamata Banerjee Leading Against Suvendu Adhikari? Counting To Begin Soon