Bhandara, Tumsar, Sakoli Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting Begins

Mumbai : The state of Maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly elections with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The BJP , Shiv Sena Shinde group, NCP led by Aji Panwar are currently in power with the Mahayuti Allaince. Whereas, the Congress , NCP Sharad Panwar Faction, and Shiv Seva(Udhav Balasaheb Thakrey) group are in close fight as predicted by the exit polls.