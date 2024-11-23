sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:17 IST, November 23rd 2024

Bhandara, Tumsar, Sakoli Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting Begins

The state of maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai: The state of Maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly elections with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The BJP , Shiv Sena Shinde group, NCP led by Aji Panwar are currently in power with the Mahayuti Allaince. Whereas, the Congress , NCP Sharad Panwar Faction, and Shiv Seva(Udhav Balasaheb Thakrey) group are in close fight as predicted by the exit polls. 

Bhandara Election Results Live

Tumsar Election Results Live

Sakoli Election Results Live 

07:37 IST, November 23rd 2024

BJP Maharashtra Congress