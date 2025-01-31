BREAKING: 8 Sitting AAP MLAs Resign Ahead of Delhi Elections

Delhi Elections 2025: In a big jolt to Arvind Kejriwal -led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, eight sitting Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have resigned from their positions citing corruption.

8 AAP MLAs who resigned days ahead of the Delhi Elections are

Adarsh Nagar - Pawan Sharma

Madhipur - Girish Soni

Janakpuri - Rajesh Rishi

Bijwasan - BS June

Palam - Bhavana Gaur

Trilokpuri - Rohit Mehraulia

Kasturba Nagar - Madan Lal

Mehrauli - Naresh Yadav