Published 17:39 IST, January 31st 2025

BREAKING: 8 Sitting AAP MLAs Resign Ahead of Delhi Elections

Big jolt to AAP ahead of Delhi elections 2025. 8 sitting Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have resigned from their positions citing corruption.

Reported by: Surabhi Shaurya
BIG BREAKING: 5 Sitting AAP MLAs Resign Ahead of Delhi Elections | Image: Republic

Delhi Elections 2025: In a big jolt to Arvind Kejriwal -led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, eight sitting Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have resigned from their positions citing corruption.

8 AAP MLAs who resigned days ahead of the Delhi Elections are

  • Adarsh Nagar - Pawan Sharma
  • Madhipur - Girish Soni
  • Janakpuri - Rajesh Rishi
  • Bijwasan - BS June
  • Palam - Bhavana Gaur
  • Trilokpuri - Rohit Mehraulia
  • Kasturba Nagar - Madan Lal
  • Mehrauli - Naresh Yadav

Further updates on this developing story are awaited. 

Updated 17:57 IST, January 31st 2025

