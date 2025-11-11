Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: Phase 2 Voting Begins

Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 2 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all the voters of Bihar to actively participate in the Phase 2 elections on Tuesday. In an X post, the Prime Minister said, “Today is the second and final phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. My request to all voters is that they participate actively in it and create a new record for voting. I have a special appeal to the young companions of the state who are going to vote for the first time that they should not only cast their vote themselves but also inspire others to do so.”