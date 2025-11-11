Updated 11 November 2025 at 07:24 IST
Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: Phase 2 Voting Begins
Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: Phase 2 Voting Underway in Patna, Buxar, Champaran & Madhubani — NDA vs RJD-Congress Face-Off Across Key Seats
Voting for the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections is underway in 122 constituencies. The phase 2 elections are being held across 20 districts. The Janta Dal (United), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Jan Suraaj Party and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) are the key parties in the fray. Key candidates in the fray are BJP’s Renu Devi, Congress' Rajesh Ram (Kutumba) and JD(U)'s Leshi Singh.
The Phase 2 of Bihar Assembly elections began at 7:00 am on Tuesday. More than 3.70 crore voters are set to vote today to decide the fate of 1,302 candidates in 122 constituencies, including Gaya, Purnia, Sitamarhi, Imamganj, Jehanabad, Kishanganj and Chainpur.
11 November 2025 at 07:24 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 2 Live: BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal Cast Vote
Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 2 Live: BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal and his family exercised their right to franchise in Bettiah.
At the polling station, he predicated a record-breaking voter turnout. He said, "I urge everyone to certainly cast their vote and register over 75% of voter turnout. Your vote ensures free ration to the poor, free treatment, free electricity, Rs 10,000 in the accounts of women. This is the power of your vote. So, I urge everyone to cast their vote...There will be record-breaking voting."
11 November 2025 at 07:11 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 2 Live: PM Modi Urges People To Vote
Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 2 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all the voters of Bihar to actively participate in the Phase 2 elections on Tuesday. In an X post, the Prime Minister said, “Today is the second and final phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. My request to all voters is that they participate actively in it and create a new record for voting. I have a special appeal to the young companions of the state who are going to vote for the first time that they should not only cast their vote themselves but also inspire others to do so.”
11 November 2025 at 07:03 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 2 Live: Voting Begins
Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 2 Live: Voting began at 7:00 am across 45,399 polling stations for 122 seats of the Bihar Assembly in the last phase of elections.
