Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Announces 143 Candidates, JMM Opts Out

Patna: As the nomination process for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Monday, the political landscape in the state has taken a decisive turn.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) released its list of 143 candidates, effectively concluding prolonged seat-sharing talks within the Mahagathbandhan alliance. However, the alliance suffered a blow as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) formally withdrew from the elections.

With this announcement the shape of the Mahagathbandhan alliance is also clear with RJD contesting 143, Congress 61, CPI ML 20 and the remaining likely to go to Mukesh Sahani's VIP.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will contest from Raghopur constituency, Lalit Yadav from Darbhanga Rural, and Dilip Singh from Barauli, Ram Vilas Paswan in Pirpainti (SC), and Savitri Devi in Chakai.

The other candidates include Renu Kushwaha in Bihariganj constituency, Anita Devi Mahto in Warsaliganj, Mala Pushpam in Hasanpur, Sandhya Rani Kushwaha in Madhuban, Ritu Priya Chaudhary in Imamganj (SC), Tanushree Manjhi in Barachatti (SC), Chandni Devi Singh in Baniapur constituency, Arvind Sahani in Sarairanjan, Prema Chaudhary in Patepur (SC), Shambu Nath in Brahampur, and Mukesh Yadav in Bajpatti.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha which earlier announced to contest alone on six seats in Bihar assembly elections, on Monday withdrew from the polls. The announcement was formally made by senior JMM leader and minister Sudivya Kumar.

"With great regret, JMM is compelled to state that the party will not be participating in this election. The political cunning of the leading party in the Bihar alliance has harmed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. It has shattered our aspiration to contest the elections in Bihar," Sudivya Kumar told reporters.

The minister accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress of political deceit, and added that the consequences of this will be seen in the future. He clearly stated that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has now separated itself from the Bihar Assembly elections.

He further explained that a meeting regarding seat sharing was held on October 7 in Patna. He had attended the meeting with his colleague Vinod Pandey. From October 7 to October 20, the RJD engaged in manipulation, and the Congress supported them in this behavior.

While the JMM withdrew from the Bihar elections, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram on Monday filed his nomination as a candidate of the Congress-supported Mahagathbandhan. He will contest from Kutumba Assembly constituency and filed his nomination for a third term. He is now an official joint candidate of alliance.

In a post shared on X, Bihar Congress chief said, "Today, with the immense love, support, and blessings of the people of Kutumba Assembly constituency, I filed my nomination papers as a candidate of the Congress-supported Mahagathbandhan. Together, you and I have laid a strong foundation for development. With your cooperation, I will take this region to new heights of progress."

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav on Monday claimed that people from the backward communities, Dalits, minorities follow the ideology of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

"People from the backward communities, Dalits, minorities follow the ideology of Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. They are fed up with migration, unemployment," Pappu Yadav told reporters.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan criticised the opposition Mahagathbandhan over fielding for some common seats, asserting that "there is nothing called a friendly fight".

The Union Minister accused the opposition party and said that the dispute between the INDI alliance would lead to their defeat.

Speaking to the reporters in Patna about the RJD and Congress fighting for common seats, Paswan said, "There is nothing called as friendly fight, either you are friends or fighting with each other. The friendly conflict does not happen in politics; this is wrong terminology."

The LJP(RV) leader emphasised the significance of the upcoming elections, predicting a victory for their party (NDA) on November 14th, which they believe will lead to a prosperous five-year period for Bihar.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) National President Upendra Kushwaha on Monday expressed confidence that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form the government with a comfortable majority in the state.

The BJP has equated the unity of the NDA alliance to that of the "Pandavas".

Responding to a question that how the five constituents of the NDA alliance would fair in the Bihar polls, Upendra Kushwaha said that the verdict has already been decided.

Speaking to ANI, Upendra Kushwaha said, "As in Mahabharat it was known who will emerge victorious, the same is in the Bihar Elections. The voters will decide the numbers. NDA will form the government with a comfortable majority"

The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal include Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.