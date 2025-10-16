Bihar Assembly Elections: 4 Muslims, 9 Women On JDU’s Final List Of 44 Candidates

Posters of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Bihar Legislative Assembly election, in Patna. | Image: ANI

Patna: The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday released its second list of 44 candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. With this, the party has declared its candidates for all 101 seats allotted to it in the final seat-sharing distribution within the NDA.

The list comprises four Muslims and nine women candidates. Saba Zafar has been fielded from Amour, Manzar Alam from Jokihat, Shagufta Azim from Araria and Mohd Zama Khan from Chainpur.

The nine women who find mention on the list are: Shalini Mishra from Kesaria, Shweta Gupta from Sheohar, Mina Kumari Kamat from Babubarhi, Sheela Kumari Mandal from Phulparas, Sonam Rani Sardar from Triveniganj (SC), Shagufta Azim from Araria, Leshi Singh from Dhamdaha, Manorama Devi from Belaganj and Vibha Devi Yadav from Nawada.

Bijendra Prasad Yadav, who has been never lost an election since 1990 (first as a candidate of the Janata Party and then the JD(U), has again been given a ticket from Supaul constituency.

Others who figure on the list are Dhirendra Pratap Singh alias Rinku Singh for Valmiki Nagar, Sammridh Verma for Sikta, Vishal Shah for Narkatiya, Shalini Mishra for Kesariya, Shewta Gupta for Shivhar and Nagendra Raut for Sursand, among several others.

Earlier, the JD(U) released its first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday. The party approved JDU state chief Umesh Khushwaha for Mahanar, Minister for Rural Development of Bihar, Shravan Kumar for Nalanda, Sunil Kumar for Bhore (SC), among others.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), led by former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, released its list of six candidates for the upcoming elections.

The party has announced six candidates across different districts for the state polls. According to the official release issued by state general secretary Subhash Chandravanshi, Tittu has been fielded from the Basopatti constituency in Siwan district. From Madhubani, the candidate announced is Mayank Anand, while Alok Kumar Singh will contest from the Dinara constituency in Rohtas district.

The list also includes Prashant Kumar Paswan from Ujiarpur in Samastipur, Meenakshi from Sasaram in Rohtas, and another candidate named Tittu from Paroo in Muzaffarpur.

Prior to that, the BJP on Wednesday released the second list of 12 candidates for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, taking the total tally of the declared candidates to 83 out of 101 seats allotted to the party in the final seat-sharing distribution within the NDA.

The ruling NDA decided its ticket distribution on Sunday. The BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (headed by Ram Vilas) will contest 29. The RLM and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.