Bihar Assembly Elections: Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP to Contest Polls in 1st Poll Battle After Delhi Debacle

Bihar Assembly Elections: After facing a major setback in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has now decided to enter the Bihar political battleground. On Thursday, July 3, AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the party will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Bihar is expected to go to polls later this year, most likely in October or November, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced the official election dates.

AAP Eyes all 243 Seats