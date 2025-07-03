Bihar Assembly Elections: Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP to Contest Polls in 1st Poll Battle After Delhi Debacle

Updated 3 July 2025 at 13:15 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections: After facing a major setback in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has now decided to enter the Bihar political battleground. On Thursday, July 3, AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the party will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
Bihar is expected to go to polls later this year, most likely in October or November, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced the official election dates.
This announcement comes weeks after AAP Rajya Sabha MP and party’s national spokesperson Sanjay Singh had hinted that AAP may field candidates on all 243 assembly seats in Bihar. Speaking to the media last month, Singh said the party is actively preparing for the state elections and wants to offer an alternative to traditional parties.
Published 3 July 2025 at 12:36 IST