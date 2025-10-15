Bihar Assembly Elections: LJP state chief, nephew figure on Chirag Paswan’s first list of candidates

Patna: Hours after the BJP and the JD(U) released their first lists of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also announced its first list of 14 candidates on Wednesday, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest in the state.

The list features several key party leaders, signalling a strategic balance of experience and loyalty within the ranks. Among the prominent names, party state president Raju Tiwari has been fielded from Govindganj, while Seemant Mrinal, Chirag Paswan’s nephew, will contest from Garkha (Reserved).

Sanjay Kumar, the LJP’s state general secretary, has been nominated from Bakhri (Reserved), and Hulas Pandey, who serves as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Board, will contest from Brahampur. The party has fielded Sanjay Kumar Singh from Simri Bakhtiyarpur.