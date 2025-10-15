Updated 15 October 2025 at 18:52 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections: LJP state chief, nephew figure on Chirag Paswan’s first list of candidates
Of the 29 seats allotted in the NDA alliance, Lok Janshakti Party announced the candidates for 14 seats in the first list.
Patna: Hours after the BJP and the JD(U) released their first lists of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also announced its first list of 14 candidates on Wednesday, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest in the state.
The list features several key party leaders, signalling a strategic balance of experience and loyalty within the ranks. Among the prominent names, party state president Raju Tiwari has been fielded from Govindganj, while Seemant Mrinal, Chirag Paswan’s nephew, will contest from Garkha (Reserved).
Sanjay Kumar, the LJP’s state general secretary, has been nominated from Bakhri (Reserved), and Hulas Pandey, who serves as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Board, will contest from Brahampur. The party has fielded Sanjay Kumar Singh from Simri Bakhtiyarpur.
The announcement comes as the LJP (Ram Vilas) positions itself as a key player in the upcoming elections, seeking to expand its footprint across Bihar under Chirag Paswan’s leadership. The remaining candidates are expected to be named in the coming days.
