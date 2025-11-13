Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Results: Who Says What on Exit Poll? | NDA Vs Mahagathbandhan

As the countdown has begun for the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled to be held tomorrow (Friday, November 14), it is important to know what the leaders of the political parties that have contested in the election are thinking about the exit poll reports that have given a clear mandate to the NDA (National Democratic Alliance).

What are Mahagathbandhan Parties Saying?

RJD:

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election results, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Prem Chand Gupta on Thursday said that the RJD and Mahagathbandhan will win over 162 seats.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said, "RJD and Mahagathbandhan will get more than 162 seats... There will be a clear victory."

On being asked about the Mahagathbandhan's performance in the Bihar elections, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, " (Mahagathbandhan will get) Distinction, 75%..."

Congress:

Congress MP Tariq Anwar argued that it would be wrong to blindly believe the accuracy of exit polls.

"Exit Polls are not accurate. They are only a speculation. It indicates what might happen. It would not be right to think that they are accurate," he said.

Ahead of counting day, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram said, "I have observed that the body language of the voters, especially women, was different. It is clear that people have voted against the government, which has been there for the last 20 years..."

What are NDA Parties Saying?

JD(U):

JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, "These (RJD) people have already lost... What expectations can you have from those who are known for jungle raj?... Wherever their defeat seems certain, these people start creating a ruckus... They will surely pin the blame for the defeat on the Election Commission. The people's mandate should be accepted... However, they (RJD) are aware that results for them will be even worse than 2010... The public has voted fearlessly, the Election Commission has succeeded in conducting fair elections..."

A day before the assembly elections results, Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar asserted that the public mood is clear about not "handing over power" to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate.

Speaking to ANI, the former Bihar Minister stated that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will have a landslide victory.

"Tomorrow is the date set by the Election Commission for counting of votes. The public mood is clear: they are not going to hand over power to Tejashwi Yadav. Nitish Kumar and the NDA will have a landslide victory. We will celebrate the victory. We will uphold the pride of Bihar," Kumar said.

BJP:

Union Minister and BJP leader Nityanand Rai said the exit poll results show that people have again placed their confidence in the NDA. He said the NDA will win more seats than predicted.

"The voice of the people and the seal of approval for the NDA government are clearly visible in the exit polls. I believe that the NDA will win even more seats than predicted, forming a government with a majority of more than two-thirds. In Bihar, the influence of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name and work, along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's wave of good governance, is evident," Nityanand Rai told reporters.

With the exit polls predicting an NDA victory in the Bihar polls, veteran BJP leader and eight-term MLA Prem Kumar on Thursday expressed strong confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the next government in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "NDA is going to form the government in Bihar... The opposition is running away from reality. Mahagathbandhan is living in illusion, and its illusion will soon be dispelled."

Bihar Assembly Elections

The polling for the Bihar Assembly elections was held in two phases on November 6 and November 11 for all 243 Assembly constituencies. The counting will take place on November 14. The winner will be declared on the same evening, bringing an end to a nearly month-long election campaign. This is the first assembly election in the country in two decades, which was carried out after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was carried out.

Exit Poll Reports

The exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar.

The People's Pulse poll survey gave 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 seats to the Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

The Axis My India predicted on Tuesday that the NDA will get 121 to 141 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly. It predicted a strong fight by the Mahagathbandhan, giving it 98 to 118 seats, which is more than the number of seats predicted by other surveys. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, which made its debut in the election, is predicted to get two seats.

The exit poll indicates a two percent difference in vote share between the two alliances. Axis My India predicted the NDA would get 43 percent of the votes and the Mahagathbandhan would get 41 percent. Jan Suraaj may secure 4 percent of the votes, and others could get 11 percent of the votes, the poll survey said.

It stated that the RJD may emerge as the single largest party in the state, winning 67-76 seats, followed by Nitish Kumar's JD(U) with 56-62 seats.

BJP, which was the second largest party in the 2020 Assembly election with 74 seats, is likely to fall into the third place with 50-56 seats, according to the exit poll. It stated that Congress is expected to secure 17-21 seats.

Among the other NDA constituents, Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV) may win 11 to 16 seats, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM 2 to 3 seats, and Upendra Kushwaha's RLM may secure 2 to 4 seats.

According to the exit poll, among the Mahagathbandhan constituents, the Left parties may secure 10-14 seats, Mukesh Sahni's VIP may secure 3-5 seats and IIP 0-1 seats.

According to Today's Chanakya, the NDA is poised for a bumper victory with 148-172 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan may win 65-89 seats. It said other parties, including the Jan Suraaj Party, are likely to win 3-9 seats.

Today's Chanakya projected 41 percent to 47 percent vote share in favor of the BJP and 35 percent to 41 percent vote share for the Mahagathbandhan.

People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 seats for the Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj, and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.