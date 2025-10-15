Bihar Assembly Elections: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav reached the Hajipur collectorate on Wednesday to file his nomination papers from the Raghopur Assembly seat. His parents, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi accompanied him. RJD leader Misa Bharti said, "The way people have gathered today assures us Tejashwi Yadav is going to win. The Mahagathbandhan will form the government and Tejashwi will become the Chief Minister."