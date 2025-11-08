Bihar Assembly Elections: VVPAT Slips Found Dumped On Roads In Samastipur, Election Commission Suspends 2 Officials

Samastipur: Amidst the ongoing Assembly elections, a shocking scandal has engulfed Bihar's Samastipur district, where piles of VVPAT (Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) slips were found dumped on roads near a college. The incident has stirred political accusations and counter-accusations in the state, with allegations of electoral malpractice. According to reports, the incident, which occurred days after the first phase of polling on November 6, has led to the suspension of two Election Commission officials for negligence.

Reports suggested that the controversy began when several videos surfaced on social media, showing VVPAT slips scattered on the road near the KSR College in Samastipur. The viral images prompted the concerned officials to take action. The district administration swung into action, with Samastipur DM Roshan Kushwaha reaching the location and ordering an inquiry. The opposition parties are demanding an immediate explanation from the Election Commission over the incident.

Here's What CEC Said

In a statement, DM Roshan Kushwaha said, "We found some slips near the dispatch centre under the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency. I, along with other officials, took possession of those slips in the presence of the candidates. An FIR is being lodged, and recommendations have been made for a departmental inquiry and to suspend two officials for negligence."

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar later clarified that the dumped slips were from a mock poll, held before the actual voting, to test the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). "The DM has been instructed to conduct an on-the-spot investigation. Since the recovered slips are from a mock poll, the fairness of the actual voting process remains intact," he said.

RJD Questions The Recovery

However, opposition parties have questioned the Election Commission's conduct, with the RJD tweeting, "A large number of VVPAT slips ejected from EVMs were found scattered on the road near KSR College in the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency of Samastipur. When, how, why, and on whose orders were these slips thrown away? Will the Thieves' Commission answer this?"

The incident has led other political parties as well to raise concerns about the integrity of the electoral process and to question how such a lapse could occur. VVPAT is an independent mechanism attached to EVMs, enabling voters to confirm that their votes have been recorded correctly. The Election Commission has assured that the matter is being investigated, and action will be taken against those responsible.

