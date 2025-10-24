‘Game Over For Tejashwi Yadav’, Amit Shah Predicts NDA Win In Bihar Elections

Buxar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday targeted Lalu Prasad Yadav's son, Tejashwi Yadav, saying his "supda saaf hone wala hai" (his game will be over) in the Bihar Assembly elections. Shah confidently predicted the election outcome, claiming that the NDA, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, is set to return to power in the state once again.

He also said that while there is infighting within the Congress, RJD, and their allies over seats, the NDA is united under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Addressing the public rally in Buxar, Amit Shah said, “In Congress, RJD, and their allied parties, there is a tussle going on over seats, and on the other hand, PM Modi has already held two rallies in Bihar, Nitish Kumar has also set out on a tour of Bihar, Paswan ji, Majhi ji, Kushwaha ji, everyone has come together to take Bihar forward.”

"I have been touring Bihar for the last 2 months, and wherever I go, I see such huge crowds. On the 14th, at 1 PM, Lalu ke bete ka supda saaf hone wala hai (Lalu Yadav's son's game is going to be up), and once again under PM Modi's leadership, an NDA government will be formed here," Shah said.

Earlier, Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the RJD for fielding late Shahabuddin's son, a convicted criminal, in the Bihar polls, saying "even if 100 Shahabuddins come, no one can do you any harm", while addressing a rally in Bihar's Siwan."... For 20 years, A-category history sheeter Shahabuddin, with around 75 cases against him, two jail terms, triple murders, an attack on an SP... he had bathed the sons of a business owner in acid till their skins came off.

The brave people of Siwan never surrendered before Shahabuddin... Shahabuddin's son has been given a ticket by Lalu Prasad Yadav himself from Raghunathpur... Now, under the rule of Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi, even if a 100 Shahabuddin come, no one can do you any harm..." Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.