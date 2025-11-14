AURANGABAD (Bihar) Assembly Election Results Live: BJP's TRIVIKRAM NARAYAN SINGH Leading

Bihar Election 2025: Aurangabad District Constituencies Results Live | Image: Republic

AURANGABAD (Bihar) Assembly Election Results Live: Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get Aurangabad district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stakes battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.

Aurangabad, a key assembly constituency in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, has been a stronghold of the Indian National Congress (INC). In the 2020 assembly elections, INC’s Anand Shankar Singh won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Ramadhar Singh with a close margin.

For the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the INC has once again fielded Anand Shankar Singh to retain its hold, while the BJP has nominated Trivikram Narayan Singh as its candidate.

