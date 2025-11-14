Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Rahul Gandhi | Bihar Elections | Elections 2025
LIVE BLOG

Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:40 IST

Bhagalpur Assembly Election Results LIVE: Counting Underway for Bihpur, Gopalpur, Kahalgaon, Nathnagar, Pirpainti, Sultanganj; NDA Takes Early Lead

Track the LIVE Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 for all seven Bhagalpur district seats (Bihpur, Kahalgaon, Nathnagar, etc.) as counting begins at 8 AM. Get the fastest updates on who is winning between NDA and Mahagathbandhan candidates in these key constituencies

Vanshika Punera
Follow : Google News Icon  
LIVE Vote Counting in Bhagalpur district for Bihar Assembly Election 2025
LIVE Vote Counting in Bhagalpur district for Bihar Assembly Election 2025 | Image: Republic

Bhagalpur Result LIVE: The fate of candidates in seven crucial Bhagalpur district Assembly Constituencies—Bhagalpur, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Kahalgaon, Nathnagar, Pirpainti, and Sultanganj—is being decided today as the massive vote counting process begins at 8 AM. After a closely fought second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, all eyes are on this crucial region, known for its high-stakes, often bipolar contests between the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc (Mahagathbandhan). Stay tuned for the fastest real-time updates on every lead, trailing candidate, and the final MLA winner from these key seats. Will the NDA solidify its reported early lead, or will the Mahagathbandhan spring a surprise victory?

Live Blog

Bhagalpur Result LIVE: The Bhagalpur district has 7 constituencies: 152-Bihpur, 153-Gopalpur, 154-Pirpainti (SC), 155-Kahalgaon, 156-Bhagalpur, 157-Sultanganj, and 158-Nathnagar.

Follow this live blog for the latest election results from all seven seats of Bhagalpur.

14 November 2025 at 10:40 IST

Gopalpur Result LIVE: JDU Shailesh Kumar Leading with 9,573 votes

Gopalpur Result LIVE: JD(U)'s Shailesh Kumar (alias Bulo Mandal) is leading with 9,573 votes, over VIP's Prem Sagar, who was initially leading.

14 November 2025 at 09:56 IST

Bhagalpur Result LIVE: BJP's Pandey leads, Ajeet Sharma trails

Bhagalpur Result LIVE: BJP candidate Rohit Pandey is now leading in Bhagalpur with 4,001 votes, as the INC's Ajeet Sharma trails behind.

Advertisement
14 November 2025 at 09:51 IST

Bihpur Result LIVE: Kumar Shailendra Leading From Bihpur

Bihpur Result LIVE: Kumar Shailendra of Congress is leading by 4754 votes from Bihpur.

14 November 2025 at 09:30 IST

Bihar Assembly Elections Result 2025: Overall Performance Of NDA VS Mahagathbandhan, NDA Crosses Majority Mark

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: Check latest numbers here - 

Advertisement
14 November 2025 at 08:52 IST

Bhagalpur Result LIVE: Ajeet Sharma Leading From Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur Result LIVE: According to early trends, Ajeet Sharma of Congress is leading from Bhagalpur. 

14 November 2025 at 08:11 IST

Bhagalpur Result LIVE: Counting Underway

Bhagalpur Result LIVE: The counting of votes for all seven seats has officially begun. The fate of all the candidates is to be decided today. 
 

14 November 2025 at 09:36 IST

Bhagalpur Result LIVE: Counting Officially Begins at 8 AM

Bhagalpur Result LIVE: The counting process commences at 8 AM. Follow us for the latest updates.

Published By : Vanshika Punera

Published On: 14 November 2025 at 07:59 IST