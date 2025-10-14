JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal Sits On Protest At CM Nitish Kumar's Residence For Election Ticket

JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal and his supporters sat on a dharna outside Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence here on Tuesday, demanding an election ticket to contest from Gopalpur constituency. “I want to meet the CM. I have been waiting here since 08.30 [am]. I will get the election ticket. I won’t go without getting it,” Gopal Mandal told ANI as he waited outside the Chief Minister’s residence.

Police personnel have reached the protest site, and the officials said that the MLA and his supporters will be removed from the area, as it is restricted due to being in front of Raj Bhavan. “The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place, and we will remove the protestors from the restricted area,” Anu Kumari, DSP, Patna, told reporters.

Meanwhile, JD(U) MP Ajay Kumar Mandal, on Tuesday, sought to resign from the party over seat-sharing ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, stating that his opinions were not being heard on ticket distribution. In his letter addressed to Nitish Kumar, Mandal argued that it was “extremely sad” that he wasn’t consulted over ticket distribution in his own constituency.

“There is talk of giving tickets to those who did not work, while the opinion of the district president and local leadership is being completely ignored,” Mandal said in a letter, which further read: “Today, some people from the party are distributing tickets in my own Lok Sabha constituency and ignoring the organisation; this situation is extremely sad.”

“I’m not even being allowed to meet you, nor is my opinion being heard. I find it difficult to understand why I should continue as an MP, concerned about my self-respect and the party’s future, when the opinions of dedicated workers and local leadership in the organisation no longer matter,” Mandal, the JD(U) MP from the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency, said. However, the JD(U) leader said that his intentions were not to express “resentment or opposition”, but to protect the party. He cautioned against prioritising “outsiders and inactive individuals,” which he claimed would weaken the party.

“Therefore, with self-respect and true loyalty towards the organisation, I humbly request you to allow me to resign from my MP post,” the letter read. Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Tuesday accused the Opposition Mahagathbandhan of “planting stories and spreading rumours” about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking to ANI, Jha further stated that Bihar Chief Minister and party chief Nitish Kumar was “absolutely happy” and ready for the elections that are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11. “The Opposition knows that they are losing the election. They are planting stories, spreading rumours about what is going on in the NDA.

Nitish Kumar is absolutely happy. He is ready for the elections. He will campaign for the NDA. He is keeping an eye on everything. He is talking to the senior leaders of the NDA. All five parties of the NDA are united, and by this evening, we will also announce the list of candidates and their constituencies.

NDA is fighting the elections under the guidance of Nitish Kumar,” Jha said. When asked whether Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahani can join the NDA, the JD(U) national spokesperson said, “We are already set. Everything is already decided in the NDA.” The NDA announced its seat-sharing arrangement on Sunday.