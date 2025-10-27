'Bihar Will Reject Jungle Raj’: BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan Calls Opposition Leaders Hypocrites, Says They Lack Credibility

Patna: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan criticised the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress party, describing their administration as rife with corruption and nepotism. He emphasised that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to achieve a significant electoral victory and is expected to designate Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “His family ruled Bihar for decades. Their ally, the Congress Party, ruled the country for three generations. During their time, corruption, nepotism, and causing suffering to the people were their policies. Those who created Jungle Raj in Bihar are today dreaming of bringing the moon, sun, stars, and the Himalayas to Patna, which is never going to happen because they lack credibility.

The people of Bihar have completely rejected such hypocrites. For the past 20 years, the people of Bihar have consistently blessed the NDA.” Pradhan further said, “This time too, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar's popular Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the NDA will once again achieve a landslide victory...” The Union Minister emphasised that the primary issue in Bihar is addressing the aspirations of its youth.

He highlighted the significant progress made in the state over the past two decades, particularly under Prime Minister Modi's vision for eastern India, known as Purvodaya. Pradhan pointed to advancements in infrastructure -roads, airports, and railways-achieved through the government's efforts.

He noted the improvements in law and order and the well-being of women, youth, and farmers in Bihar, while also expressing the need for continued growth and development. "The main issue in Bihar is fulfilling the aspirations of Bihar's youth. Bihar has immense potential.

Over the last 20 years, especially the last 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned Purvodaya. He has given importance to Eastern India. Look at Bihar's roads today. Look at Bihar's new airports. Look at Bihar's railway tracks. Look at Bihar's water resources... We have undertaken numerous development initiatives through our double-engine government in the last 20 years and 11 years at the Centre.

That's why law and order in Bihar, the well-being of Bihar's women, the youth of Bihar, and the farmers of Bihar have progressed rapidly. This isn't enough. It needs to be taken to new heights," he told ANI. Voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results declared on November 14.

The main contest is between the ruling Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA and the RJD-led opposition alliance 'Mahagathbandhan.' NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).