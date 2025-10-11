'Central Leadership Will Announce Final Seat Allocation': Bihar BJP On Seat Allocation Ahead Of NDA Meeting

New Delhi: Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said on Saturday that the Central leadership of the party will "sit together" and announce the "final seat" allocation for the two-phase Bihar assembly polls. The first phase will take place on November 6, and the second phase will occur on November 11.

The counting of votes will take place on November 14. His remarks came as BJP leaders arrived at the residence of Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde for the BJP core meeting in New Delhi. “In Patna, the election committee meeting was held for three consecutive days, and in Patna, we have prepared a panel or list for our current seats where we could not win in 2020.”

"The panel prepared by the Bihar election committee will be discussed in Delhi today. There will be discussions throughout the day, and tomorrow it will be presented before the central election committee... Everything is fine in the NDA... The central leadership will sit together and announce the final seat allocation," Jaiswal said.

LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Veena Devi stated that discussions on seat-sharing are underway. "Currently, discussions on seat-sharing are ongoing among the NDA alliance. The talks among the five alliance parties took place in a very positive atmosphere. After this, discussions on candidates will also take place, and then it will be announced which candidates will contest from which assembly constituencies," Devi stated on Saturday.

Regarding reports of discontent among alliance partners over seat-sharing in the NDA, she clarified, “This is a false rumour; people are very happy, and we stand together with rock-solid unity. The NDA will certainly form the government in Bihar with an overwhelming majority...” This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).