‘Crazy! I’ve Never Even Been to India’: Brazilian Model Linked To ‘Vote Chori’ Reacts | WATCH

New Delhi: The Brazilian model, identified as Larissa, whose picture was linked to the vote theft controversy in Haryana, has now reacted to this whole controversy. Expressing her shock, she clarified how her old photos were being used and that she had nothing to do with the Indian politics.

"To her surprise, she clarified that her old photos were being used when she was young. My photo was purchased from a stock image platform and used without my involvement. It’s not me, I’ve never even been to India,” she clarified in a video, adding that she has no involvement in Indian politics whatsoever, calling it "crazy".

She also revealed how suddenly she piqued the interest of Indian people, and many reporters even tried contacting her workplace and Instagram, pulling her into the controversy unexpectedly.

What is Whole 'Brazilian Model' Controversy in ‘Vote Chori’?

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi yesterday, while addressing a press conference titled 'H Files', claimed that a woman appeared to have voted 22 times across different booths using multiple names. He further said the image linked to her was a stock photograph of a Brazilian model and that similar cases could involve up to 25 lakh records in the state.

"...Congress lost the election by 22,000 votes... Who is this lady? ... She votes 22 times in Haryana, in 10 different booths in Haryana. She has multiple names... That means this is a centralised operation... The lady is a Brazilian model. "That's a stock photograph, and she is one of 25 lakh such records in Haryana," he said.

The Congress raked up the issue of voter fraud in Haryana in a separate social media post. In a post on X, the Indian National Congress wrote, "What is a Brazilian Woman Doing on Haryana's Electoral List? Who is this lady? How old is she? Where is she from? She voted 22 times in Haryana, across 10 different booths in the state, using multiple names: Seema, Sweety, Rashmi, etc. This suggests a centralised operation, similar to Aland and Mahadevapura."

"What's shocking is that she's reportedly from Brazil—a Brazilian model, to be specific. She's one of the 25 lakh such records in Haryana, which further supports the existence of a centralised operation. The big question remains: what is a Brazilian woman doing on Haryana's electoral list? There's clearly a reason behind it," the X post added.

EC Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chori’ Claims

Gandhi’s vote chori claim, in which he alleges it to be a centralised operation carried out by an alliance between the Election Commission and the central government in partnership, has been swiftly quashed by the EC.

EC has hit back at Gandhi, asking, “What were the polling agents of the Indian National Congress party doing in the polling stations? They are supposed to object if the elector has already voted or if the polling agents doubt the identity of the elector... Only 22 election petitions are currently pending in the High Court against 90 assembly seats. Is Rahul Gandhi supporting SSR, which removes duplicate, dead and shifted voters along with verification of citizenship, or is he opposing it?” the ECI asked.